Twitch says it does not store full credit card numbers of users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2021 17:51 IST
Twitch has reset all stream keys, and has also provided a link to get new stream keys

Highlights
  • Twitch says it does not store full credit card numbers
  • Twitch has provided a link to get new stream keys
  • Twitch is continuing to investigate the issue

Amazon's livestreaming e-sports platform Twitch was hit by a data breach. Leaked Twitch data appears to include information related to the company's source code, clients, and unreleased games. Twitch has now released an update about the hack, claiming that the data was exposed “due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party”. Twitch has also reset all stream keys ‘out of abundance of caution'. The team at Twitch is said to be working with urgency to investigate the incident.

Twitch has released an update on its site claiming that the breach was due to a change in server configuration. The company says that Twitch does not store full credit card numbers, therefore, those were not exposed. It adds, “We have no indication that login credentials have been exposed. We are continuing to investigate.”

In addition, Twitch has reset all stream keys as a cautionary measure and has also provided a link to get new stream keys. Depending on the broadcast software they use, users may need to manually update their software with a new key to start the next stream. For instance, Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, and Twitch Mobile app users should not need to take any action for their new key to work. The company says that OBS users who have connected their Twitch account also do not need to take any action. OBS users that have not connected their Twitch account to OBS will need to manually copy their stream key from their Twitch Dashboard and paste it into OBS.

Twitch says that the investigation is ongoing and that the company is still in the process of understanding the impact in detail. A previous report claims that about 125GB of data was leaked, including information on Twitch's highest paid video game streamers since 2019, such as a $9.6 million (roughly Rs. 70 crores) payout to the voice actors of popular game "Dungeons & Dragons" and $8.4 million (roughly Rs. 62 crores) to Canadian streamer xQcOW.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
