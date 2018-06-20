Truecaller is one of the most popular apps that boast of over 100 million daily active users on the portal. The caller ID app comes with shortcuts to Dialer, Messages, and Contacts, and it has a Pro subscription that offers some exclusive features to subscribers. On Wednesday, Truecaller has reintroduced its Who Viewed Your Profile' feature for its Pro subscribers. The feature essentially allows users to see who has viewed their profile, keeping them prepared for which calls to expect and from whom. It is similar to profile view feature on LinkedIn.

With the feature, Truecaller Pro subscribers will receive a notification when another user has viewed their profile using the app. If you click on the notification or click on 'Who Viewed My Profile' in the navigation area of the app, you'll be able to see the name or picture of the person who viewed your profile. However, the company says, this feature is only applicable if someone has tapped on the profile to view it, not searched for it. Lindsey LaMont, Marketing Manager at Truecaller says in a blog post, "You can now be better prepared on what calls you can expect or in general who wants to get in touch. This feature may work to show you someone you know, but it is also designed to give you more safety to identify those you do not know."

Notably, depending on a user's privacy settings, contact information such as their phone number added by the user could be hidden. Users will still have to send a 'Contact Request' for additional details. It is also worth noting that by going to the Privacy Center in the Settings of your Truecaller app, you can control what information can be viewed on your profile.

Truecaller has also introduced a Private Mode, which a Pro subscriber can toggle On or Off. This will ensure that a user will not be notified that you have looked at their profile. More Pro features for subscribers include an 'ad-free experience', 'contact requests', 'Pro badge for your profile'. Truecaller has said that in the coming weeks, the Pro feature will be rebranded to Premium and the company will be adding more new features. To become a Truecaller Pro user, you have to go to the Pro tab in your Truecaller app and subscribe to the monthly or yearly plans.