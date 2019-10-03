Technology News
  Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally

Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally

Truecaller Voice was rolled out initially for Android users back in June.

Updated: 3 October 2019 17:28 IST
Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally

Truecaller Voice has been rolled out to iOS users months after its exclusive debut on Android

Highlights
  • Truecaller Voice now notifies you when you get a second call
  • The service has also received Truecaller's caller ID feature
  • It helps detect unknown numbers and spam calls

Truecaller Voice, the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) based voice calling service, has been updated with an integrated call waiting feature. The new update is aimed to offer "interruption-free" voice calling support to Truecaller users. Aside from the new update, Truecaller Voice has also been rolled out to iOS users all across the globe. The service was previously rolled out to Android users. It is designed to enable voice calls on the Truecaller app using mobile data or a Wi-Fi network -- a competitor against voice calling support provided by popular apps such as WhatsApp and Skype.

With the call waiting feature, Truecaller Voice notifies users when they receive a second call. The notification comes without auto-pausing the current call. Also, the app makes the second caller informed about the call waiting status.

"This provides users the freedom to either continue with the ongoing VoIP call or switch to the second call based on their choice. The feature is built to operate seamlessly across both phone and VoIP calls," the company said in a press statement.

Alongside the call waiting feature, the updated Truecaller Voice has the iconic caller ID feature of the Truecaller platform. This helps users detect unknown numbers and voice spam VoIP calls.

The caller ID feature along with the call waiting feature helps users decide whether they should attend the second call or continue with the current one.

Truecaller has also announced the expansion of its VoIP service by releasing Truecaller Voice for all iOS users globally. The service was rolled out initially for Android users back in June.

The new changes would help Truecaller attract new users and enhance engagements on its voice service. As of September, the Truecaller app has over 500 million downloads, with 150 million daily active users globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller Voice, Truecaller
Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally
