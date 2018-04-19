Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Truecaller Says It Now Has 100 Million Daily Active Users Globally

Truecaller Says It Now Has 100 Million Daily Active Users Globally

 
, 19 April 2018
Truecaller Says It Now Has 100 Million Daily Active Users Globally

Highlights

  • Truecaller has leapfrogged from 100 million MAUs to 100 million DAUs
  • Truecaller has got calling, SMS, Flash Messages and payment services
  • Airtel Truecaller ID now has over one million paying subscribers

Popular communication app Truecaller on Thursday announced that in less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) to 100 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

"There are only a handful of mobile-only services that impact as many users each and every day and we are humbled to be able to join this exclusive group," Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller wrote in a blog post.

From simple beginnings as a Caller ID and spam blocking app, Truecaller has now become a full-fledged communications platform with calling, SMS, Flash Messages and payment services, the company said.

"We could never have predicted that Truecaller would become a resource for women's safety in many countries; or that it would be used for e-commerce and courier services around the globe to facilitate the difficult last mile of delivery, or allow more people to experience a data-only product in offline mode," Mamedi added.

In January, the Stockholm-headquartered Truecaller launched "Truecaller Backup" feature for Android devices which allows users to backup and restore their contacts, call history, block list and settings to Google Drive.

"'Truecaller Backup' has been one of the most requested features by its users and will simplify a user's transition to a new phone or SIM card by securely backing-up their contacts and settings and stored on your Google Drive," the company said.

The "Airtel Truecaller ID" service now has over one million paying subscribers across India, the company added.

With this subscription-based service, all feature phone users with Airtel mobile service can use "Airtel Truecaller ID" to see who's calling.

Comments

Truecaller Says It Now Has 100 Million Daily Active Users Globally
 
 

