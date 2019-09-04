Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads and now has 150 million daily active users globally. The 150 million daily active users achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the company said in a statement.

"This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller.

Recently, the company announced it has crossed 1 million paying subscribers globally and has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company's employees are from India.

In its press release announcing the milestone, Truecaller also said it would be soon rolling out new features that are aimed at “revolutionising the standard dialler experience offered by smartphone manufacturers today.” These are Call Alerts and Full Screen Caller ID.

The upcoming Call Alerts feature is meant for Android users. The company says in the future, the Truecaller app will send a Call Alert to users about who's calling them before the phone rings. Exactly how this works and how this will be implemented remains to be seen.

As for Full Screen Caller ID, Truecaller says it will be easier to see who is calling at a glance. “With the new full screen Caller ID, you'll see instantly whether an incoming call is personal, business, or spam - and on top of this you can do all other key actions like accepting, rejecting or sending a quick message from the same screen. This gives businesses a better opportunity to take control of their business profile, and in turn users will get more information on who's trying to get in touch with them,” it said.