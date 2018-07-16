NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Truecaller Announces Call Recording Feature for Premium Users on Android

Truecaller Announces Call Recording Feature for Premium Users on Android

 
, 16 July 2018
Truecaller on Monday introduced a new call recording feature for its Android users globally. The company says the feature will help users in reporting fraudulent calls and harassment. This is another step towards upgrading Premium offerings aimed at making communication safe and efficient by helping users report harassment related or fraudulent calls, Truecaller said in a statement.

When a Premium user dials or receives a call, they can toggle on the recording feature from the Truecaller Caller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user's phone. Users without a Premium subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this feature, the company added.

The latest feature also assists its users in keeping track of important conversations with businesses, colleagues, or friends.

On its blog, Truecaller said, "From users identifying new business clients to empowering women in their fight against harassment or objectionable calls, or for everyone being protected from potential fraud. Truecaller has been there to safeguard calls and SMS to give you the right to know who is trying to get in contact. With the added feature of call recording, this will empower users to keep track of important conversations they have with businesses, colleagues, and people."

Other features of Truecaller Premium include Who Viewed My Profile, ad-free experience, contacts request, premium badge for profile.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Truecaller
