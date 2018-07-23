NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Pay UPI-Based Payments Service Arrives for iPhone Users in India

Truecaller Pay UPI-Based Payments Service Arrives for iPhone Users in India

, 23 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Truecaller Pay UPI-Based Payments Service Arrives for iPhone Users in India

Highlights

  • Truecaller iOS version 9.12 brings Truecaller Pay
  • It is powered by BHIM-UPI for bank account money transfer
  • Over 80+ billers are live in-app, with ICICI providing bank grade securi

Truecaller has updated its iPhone app to introduce money transfer, utility bill payments, and recharges for Indian users only. To recall, the Truecaller Pay feature was first introduced in March last year for Android users only, and now with the new version 9.12 update for iOS, it has arrived for iPhone users as well. It brings along features like instant money transfers, recharges, and bill payments. Truecaller claims that it has partnered with over 80 billers already, and has integrated with India's BHIM-UPI to manage multiple bank accounts.

Truecaller has partnered with ICICI Bank, to allow people to send and receive payments through the app. With Truecaller Pay, you will be able to create a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) that can be used for any UPI-powered transaction. As is the case with any UPI app, you don't need to have an ICICI Bank account to be able to use this VPA or Truecaller Pay. As long as your bank supports UPI, you can use Truecaller Pay to send or receive money from other banks that also support UPI, or to make online payments for things such as Paytm recharges, or recharging your Tata Sky account. Users can also do prepaid recharges or postpaid bill payments using Truecaller Pay.

Truecaller Pay has been designed as a feature of the Truecaller app itself - you won't need to download or install any standalone app. After the update, the Truecaller Pay feature will be added as an extra tab next to the Spam ID tab, and all you need to do is head there and follow instructions to set up your account.

Last year, Truecaller added a new ability to make Truecaller Pay even more efficient in payment transfer. A new feature called Request Money was added into Truecaller for Android, and it essentially allows a user to send notifications to another user who owes them money, reminding them of their debt.

Last month, Truecaller even acquired payments app Chillr, and also announced the launch of Truecaller Pay 2.0. It is planning to leverage Chillr's full reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its over 300 existing partnerships to enable Truecaller Pay as a platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus Reveals New Features, Fixes Based on Suggestions From Its 'Open Ears Forum' in India
Moto G6
Truecaller Pay UPI-Based Payments Service Arrives for iPhone Users in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  3. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  4. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  5. Best Bluetooth Earphones and Headphones You Can Buy in India
  6. Samsung Says Sold Over 2 Million Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Units in India
  7. Nokia X5 Will Be Launched Outside China, Teases HMD Global
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Deepsea Blue Variant, New S Pen Features Leaked
  9. BlackBerry KEY2 With QWERTY Keypad, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  10. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.