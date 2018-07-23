Truecaller has updated its iPhone app to introduce money transfer, utility bill payments, and recharges for Indian users only. To recall, the Truecaller Pay feature was first introduced in March last year for Android users only, and now with the new version 9.12 update for iOS, it has arrived for iPhone users as well. It brings along features like instant money transfers, recharges, and bill payments. Truecaller claims that it has partnered with over 80 billers already, and has integrated with India's BHIM-UPI to manage multiple bank accounts.

Truecaller has partnered with ICICI Bank, to allow people to send and receive payments through the app. With Truecaller Pay, you will be able to create a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) that can be used for any UPI-powered transaction. As is the case with any UPI app, you don't need to have an ICICI Bank account to be able to use this VPA or Truecaller Pay. As long as your bank supports UPI, you can use Truecaller Pay to send or receive money from other banks that also support UPI, or to make online payments for things such as Paytm recharges, or recharging your Tata Sky account. Users can also do prepaid recharges or postpaid bill payments using Truecaller Pay.

Truecaller Pay has been designed as a feature of the Truecaller app itself - you won't need to download or install any standalone app. After the update, the Truecaller Pay feature will be added as an extra tab next to the Spam ID tab, and all you need to do is head there and follow instructions to set up your account.

Last year, Truecaller added a new ability to make Truecaller Pay even more efficient in payment transfer. A new feature called Request Money was added into Truecaller for Android, and it essentially allows a user to send notifications to another user who owes them money, reminding them of their debt.

Last month, Truecaller even acquired payments app Chillr, and also announced the launch of Truecaller Pay 2.0. It is planning to leverage Chillr's full reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its over 300 existing partnerships to enable Truecaller Pay as a platform.