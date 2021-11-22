Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count

Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count

Truecaller’s monthly active users have grown by 50 million since October 2020.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2021 17:44 IST
Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller has 220 million active users in India, according to the company

Highlights
  • Truecaller now has 300 million MAUs on the platform
  • Indian users make up over 73 percent of all users on Truecaller
  • Truecaller gained 50 million monthly active users since October 2020

Truecaller announced on Monday that the service has hit the 300-million monthly active users (MAUs) mark, in a new milestone for the caller identification app. The Swedish company has revealed that Truecaller has grown by 50 million monthly active users over the last year and that India continues to remain its largest market, with over 73 percent of its total users. Back in January, Truecaller had revealed that half of all Indian smartphones had Truecaller installed.

The popular spam detection service, which is one of the most widely used caller identification and spam detection services in the world, revealed that it had touched the 300-million MAUs milestone on Monday. Truecaller is available on both Android and iOS, and it has over 500 million downloads on Google Play. However, the MAU statistic provides a better picture of how many users are using the service on a regular basis.

The company revealed that it had acquired 50 million new users since October 2020, and that India continued to be its biggest market. With over 220 million of the total 300 million users, 73.33 percent of Truecaller users are from India, according to the company. The company had previously revealed as part of its third-quarter earnings report that its revenues had increased by 129 percent to SEK 312.8 million (roughly Rs. 259.2 crore). Revenue growth was 111 percent in India, 219 percent in West Asia and Africa, and 139 percent in the rest of the world, according to the company.

Truecaller also recounted initiatives taken to coordinate coronavirus relief efforts last year, including adding services to help users find hospital beds, get tested and identify and block scammers on the phone. The company also launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Call Recording, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling in addition to the main features of identifying callers and blocking spam numbers, the company said.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller, Truecaller India, Caller ID, Truecaller MAU
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo Y76 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700
Swiggy One Membership With Free Unlimited Deliveries, Up to 30 Percent Off on Food Orders Launched

Related Stories

Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  3. NASA to Launch New Laser Communications Systems to Speed Up Data Transfer
  4. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  5. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
  8. Amazon Faces Fresh Marijuana Case in Visakhapatnam
  9. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Russian Government Increases Scrutiny of Crypto Market to Trace, Prevent Tax Evasion
  4. Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count
  5. Swiggy One Membership With Free Unlimited Deliveries, Up to 30 Percent Off on Food Orders Launched
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700
  7. Amazon Lobbying Report Leads to Call for Privacy Legislation From US Lawmakers
  8. NASA to Launch New Laser Communications Systems to Speed Up Data Transmission From Space to Earth
  9. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal
  10. WhatsApp Introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com