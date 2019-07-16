Technology News
Truecaller Launches User Verification Software Development Kit for Mobile Web

The SDK aims to simplify the user verification process for developers through its OTP-less and free to use phone number-based verification solution.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 16:55 IST
Truecaller Launches User Verification Software Development Kit for Mobile Web

Communication app Truecaller on Tuesday announced the global launch of its software development kit (SDK) solution exclusively for the mobile Web platforms.

Truecaller SDK would support all the key mobile platforms across Android, iOS, React and now mobile Web including "Progressive Web App" support.

"Our vision has always been to enable the developer community by providing them with solutions that help them to build user-focused, trust-based and growth-oriented products," Priyam Bose, Global Head, Developer Platform And Relations, Truecaller, said in a statement.

"User onboarding and verification continues to be one of the critical use cases for developers as it is crucial in creating a first impression for their users in terms of building a seamless and secure product experience," he added.

In emerging markets like India, mobile Web-based experiences on smartphones are proving to be the first point of discovery for users trying to access products and services online.

One of the key challenges in these markets has been to on-board users using email or other modes and getting verified using the inefficient OTP process.

The SDK solution on mobile Web aims to simplify this process for developers through its OTP-less and free to use phone number-based verification solution, allowing users to securely access services using their Truecaller credentials.

In February, the app crossed 100 million daily users mark in India, from where the company attracts over 60 per cent of its global user base.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam.

Further reading: Truecaller
Honor Smartphones
Truecaller Launches User Verification Software Development Kit for Mobile Web
