Truecaller Chat, the feature that offers an instant messaging-like experience to Truecaller users, has now arrived on iPhone. As its name suggests, the feature lets users send videos, photos, and messages directly using the Truecaller app. It debuted on Android platform last year, but through the latest Truecaller for iPhone update, the feature has been expanded to iPhone users. The new Truecaller update also allows users to subscribe to the paid Truecaller Gold service. Additionally, the updated app lets you receive notifications when someone searches for you on Truecaller.

Among other noticeable changes, the updated Truecaller for iPhone, version 10.5, brings the Truecaller Chat feature. The feature comes as an instant messaging service to let users chat with their friends and send videos, photos, and messages directly from the Truecaller app. It also allows users to report spam messages and links.

Truecaller has also bundled features such as auto-switch between SMS and Chat, which lets you easily move from traditional SMS messages to rich messages. Further, the feature supports media content such as photos and videos.

The Truecaller Chat feature debuted on Android back in October last year. However, you can have its presence by downloading the updated Truecaller app on your iPhone.

The new version for iPhone devices also includes the ability to notify when someone searches for you on Truecaller. You need to visit the Who viewed my profile section and then upgrade to the Premium model to turn on notification alerts. Furthermore, the updated app also lets you subscribe to Truecaller Gold.

You can download the updated Truecaller app on your iPhone directly from the App Store. The app is 233.9MB in size and is compatible with devices running iOS 10 or later.