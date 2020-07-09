Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data

Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data

“Truecaller is an app of Swedish origin that considers India it's home,” a Truecaller spokesperson said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 July 2020 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data

Truecaller has over 17 crore users in India

Highlights
  • Truecaller says it has “immense respect” for the Armed Forces
  • The company notes that it remains safe to use
  • Truecaller is amongst the 89 apps that are said to be banned by the Army

Truecaller on Thursday responded to the reported ban by the Indian Army and expressed its disappointment for the decision on banning the caller ID app amongst the list of 89 apps for the Army personnel. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company said that it stores the data of all its over 17 crore users locally in the country and doesn't sell it to any third party. However, it's not the only major global app to face a ban from the army right now — others include Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and Tinder, to name a few.

Truecaller is an app of Swedish origin that considers India it's home,” a Truecaller spokesperson said in a statement. “We also have immense respect for the Armed Forces and we stand in solidarity with them and the Indian government. We would like to reiterate that Truecaller remains safe to use, both for our citizens and for our esteemed armed forces personnel.”

The statement also added that the company would investigate the matter further. The spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that by investigation it meant outreach to the government to understand the issues resulting in the ban.

“We see no reason for Truecaller to be on this list and will investigate the matter further,” the spokesperson said in the prepared statement.

Apart from Truecaller, the list of apps, which has been circulated in the media, includes social media solutions including Facebook and Instagram as well as games such as PUBG Mobile and even dating apps including Tinder. It is important to note that the ban is said to be applicable only on the Army personnel and has no relation with individual citizens. The concerns with the use of these apps may have less to do with digital snooping and more to do with overall communications.

The reported ban came to light just days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps in the country for all users. Those apps included TikTok, UC Browser, and SHAREit, among other popular names.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller, Indian Army, Army, apps ban
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
Instagram Reels: How to Download Reels Video and Save on Your Phone

Related Stories

Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Can Instagram Reels Fill a TikTok Shaped Hole in Our Hearts?
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  5. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  6. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  7. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  8. Truecaller Responds to Indian Army’s Ban
  9. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Create TikTok-Style Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Thanks App Adds Support for Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, and Four More Indian Languages
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Images Reveal New Design Details: Report
  3. Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data
  4. WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
  6. Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report
  7. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  8. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Becomes the First Black Actress to Play Lesbian Superhero
  9. LG Lists Smartphones Eligible for Custom Velvet UI
  10. Poco Gives Clarification on Poco M2 Pro Security Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com