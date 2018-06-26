Truecaller for Android has been updated with an all-new Block section that makes it easier for users to manage their block list. The updated app has also included a bugfix that addresses the issue that disabled the mark SMS as read functionality at times. Alongside releasing the new update, the Truecaller team has discontinued its Windows Phone version, as per reports. The Truecaller app for Windows 10 Mobile was released in September 2015 and offered features such as offline caller ID support and profile pictures of identified callers. With the latest move, the Truecaller app has joined the bandwagon that recently added Slack. Even Microsoft last month ended Windows Phone support for its Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer apps.

The updated Truecaller for Android (version 9.4.10) brings the new Block section that simplifies the way to manage contacts that you've blocked using the app. The updated app also fixes the bug that was affecting the functionality to mark SMS messages as read.

With both new developments, the updated Truecaller for Android is available for download via Google Play. The app is 26MB in size and requires at least Android 4.1.

Unlike the updated features debuting on Android, the Truecaller team is set to put the Windows Phone version of the caller ID app to rest by discontinuing its support. WindowsLatest reported, citing the Truecaller Help Twitter account, that Truecaller had confirmed the discontinuation on Twitter. "Due to Microsoft stopping focus on developing Windows 10 Mobile, we have also discontinued support. Sorry about that," tweeted a Truecaller Help account. Importantly, the authenticity of the account is in question as it hasn't been verified by Twitter. We've reached out for confirmation, and will update this space when we hear back.

Though the Truecaller app was listed on the Microsoft Store at the time of filing this story, it is no longer available for download.

Last week, Truecaller reintroduced 'Who Viewed My Profile' feature and added a Private Model for Pro subscribers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company also recently acquired Indian payments app Chillr to strengthen its presence in the digital payments segment and launched Truecaller Pay 2.0. The Truecaller app has over 100 million daily active users globally.

