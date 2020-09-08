Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection

Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection

Truecaller has also revamped the caller ID in the new update for iOS users.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 September 2020 12:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection

Truecaller's new update aims at making the app work smoother on iOS

Highlights
  • iPhone users can now filter spam messages with Truecaller
  • New update aims at making Truecaller work smoother on iOS
  • Truecaller update also fixes bugs for better spam call detection

Truecaller now allows iPhone users to filter spam messages. By updating the Truecaller app and enabling the SMS filtering option, users will be able to filter the spam messages that they receive. The company has also revamped caller ID and spam calls detection on the iPhone, with the aim of making Truecaller a lot more reliable for iOS users. India is fifth on the list of countries most affected by spam texts in 2019, as per a Truecaller report.

Truecaller's Director of Product (Messaging) Kunal Dua announced the update on Twitter. To access the SMS filtering option on your iPhone, update the Truecaller app. Then, go to Settings > Messages > Message Filtering (Unknown and Spam) and select Truecaller under SMS filtering.

Due to lack of access and privacy settings, Truecaller doesn't work as smoothly on iOS as it does for Android. The new features are an attempt to change that.

Truecaller's new update aims at ensuring more reliable spam call detection on iOS. To access the same, go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification, and select all the options of Truecaller that you see.

As per the changelog on the App Store, phone numbers that have been searched for previously will automatically get identified next time onwards, on Truecaller's 11.12 version. This update also fixes bugs for spam call detection, making the process smoother.

India has a history of being a country that receives a lot of spam calls and messages. According to a report by Truecaller, India was the fifth country in the world most affected by spam calls in 2019. Although India had dropped to this position after being the most spammed country in the world just a couple of years back, the report claimed that spam calls in India had been increasing by 15 percent over the year.

Operators continue to be the top spammers in India, with 67 percent of the spam calls being attributed to them. 16 percent of spam calls in India in 2019 were linked to telemarketing, 10 percent to financial services, and six percent to other spam callers. Truecaller noted that the rise of mobile payments and a growing middle class in India had contributed to banks, fin-tech companies, and outsourced telemarketing services emerging as big spammers in the country.

Another report found that one out of three women in India face sexual harassment or receive inappropriate calls or SMS on a regular basis.

Truecaller said that in 2019, it helped users block and identity 26 million spam calls globally.

Disclosure: Kunal Dua from Truecaller previously worked at Gadgets 360.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller, iOS, iPhone, Spam Calls, Truecaller Update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India

Related Stories

Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  2. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Realme 6, Reame 6i Price Slashed in India by Up to Rs. 1,000
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Hand Out Cash Bonuses to Staff Amid US Pressure
  2. LG’s 2018 TV Models to Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Later This Year
  3. Australian Watchdog to Examine Competition Between Apple, Google App Stores
  4. Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
  5. Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
  6. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Minecraft Coming to PlayStation VR as Free Upgrade in September
  8. OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster
  9. China Unveils Global Data Security Initiative, Says Some Countries Bullying Others
  10. Bosnian Tesla Fan Impatient for Cybertruck Release Builds a Lookalike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com