Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally

The spam-blocking features are currently available to Android users across all global markets of Truecaller.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 16:30 IST
Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Tuesday announced that it has crossed one million paying subscribers globally and has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

"We are happy to see this growth and it makes us proud that users value the benefits of our Premium features. We are also excited to announce these new upgrades that would help us add even more value to our growing Premium users and help them make their communication more safe and efficient," said Co-founder and CEO Alan Mamedi.

Rolled out globally, the premium subscription service would now incorporate several advanced and more powerful spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers in your region

Truecaller's other recently launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold, would also offer the upgraded features under its plan. 

