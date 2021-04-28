Technology News
  • Truecaller Launches COVID Hospital Directory to Help Users Looking for Bed Vacancy

Truecaller directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of designated COVID-19 hospitals from multiple states across India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 17:23 IST
Truecaller COVID Hospital Directory can be found in the app itself

Highlights
  • Truecaller offers contact details and address of hospitals
  • The directory is segregated into cities, in alphabetical order
  • Truecaller does not assure bed availability in hospitals

Truecaller has launched a new COVID Hospital Directory for Indian citizens looking for assistance during the pandemic. The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of designated COVID-19 hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases. The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialler. This directory only aims to give you contact and address details of hospital for you to call and check for hospital bed availability.

As COVID-19 cases surge in the country once again, peaking at over 3.5 lakh per day, hospitals are now functioning at maximum capacity. With empty beds being a scarce resource in hospitals, citizens are scurrying to look for one at other COVID-19 facilities in their city. Truecaller looks to help with that search with its new COVID Hospital Directory found inside the app or the dialler. The company says that this feature is available for Android beta users currently, but it should be available for all Android users soon. There's no word on its iOS availability yet.

The new COVID Hospital Directory is located on the top left corner of the dialler and clicking on it will show you the different cities it has collated details from, in alphabetical order. Click on the city you are in and Truecaller will show you the list of COVID-19 designated hospitals in that city, with their contact details and address information. Citizens can then use this information and contact the hospital to find the information they need.

“We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for COVID-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we're helping with COVID relief efforts. We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help,” Truecaller India managing director and chief product officer Rishit Jhunjhunwala said in a prepared statement.

Further reading: Truecaller, COVID 19, COVID Hospital Directory
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
