  Truecaller Chat With Spam, Fake News Protection Tool Launched for Android Users

Truecaller Chat With Spam, Fake News Protection Tool Launched for Android Users

, 03 October 2018
Truecaller Chat With Spam, Fake News Protection Tool Launched for Android Users

Truecaller now allows users to chat, and report fake links

Highlights

  • The Truecaller Chat feature is available for Android beta users
  • It also allows users to report fake news links, and more
  • The chat feature comes with full media support as well

In a new development, Truecaller has launched a new Chat feature within its caller-ID app to enable text conversations and sharing of links as well. While the chat feature allows for text conversations and sharing of media, it comes with a unique spam and fake news protection tool that allows users to report malicious and fake links to ensure that they aren't spread around freely. This comes in the wake of a serious issue of circulation of fake and malicious links plaguing WhatsApp and other social chat apps recently, especially in India. Truecaller Chat is currently available for Android beta users, and will be rolling out to the public on Google Play in the next coming weeks.

In the new Truecaller Chat feature, users will be able to report fake articles, misinformed blogs, and any type of websites that could pose threats or even cause viruses. Truecaller hopes to use this information given by users to make spam reports, and predict upcoming viral trends as well. All of this data will help others make a more informed decision about what information is false, and what is real, preventing the spread of fake news. Other features like auto-switch between SMS and Chat, full media support, are also included.

Truecaller notes that the Chat feature, especially the spam protection tool, has been introduced by the company to help curb the problems caused by spam and false information going viral in India. The Supreme Court recently ordered social media platforms to take appropriate measures to suppress fake news, under the wake of major law and order problems caused by fake stories leading to mob lynching and mass hysteria.

Commenting on the launch, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP Product at Truecaller, said in a statement, "As a one-stop communication platform, our IM service will help our users connect and also collaborate to combat the issue of spam. We're confident that this foundation stone will help build a strong spam-free community."

Further reading: truecaller, Truecaller Chat
Tasneem Akolawala
Amazon Bets Big on Europe as It Takes on Netflix
Google Voice Access Gives You Hands-Free Access to Your Android Smartphone
Truecaller Chat With Spam, Fake News Protection Tool Launched for Android Users
iPhone XS
