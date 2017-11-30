Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Truecaller Says Sweden-Based and Not Malware After Reportedly Being Included in List of 'Banned' Chinese Apps

 
30 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Truecaller Says Sweden-Based and Not Malware After Reportedly Being Included in List of 'Banned' Chinese Apps

Reacting to reports that the Indian security establishment asked troops to delete some 40 Chinese mobile apps, including the leading communication app Truecaller, to avoid a possible cyber-attack, the company on Thursday denied any foul play on its part.

According to reports, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in an November 24 advisory asked troops to delete apps like WeChat, Truecaller, Weibo, UC Browser, and UC News from their smartphones or reformat their devices altogether.

"In response to certain reports, we would like to clarify that we are a Sweden-based company. We are not sure why the app is on this list, but we're investigating. Truecaller is not a malware, and all our features are permission based and are disabled by default," the company said in a statement.

The reports alleged that foreign intelligence agencies including from China and Pakistan were using these mobile apps to hack into smartphones.

"For additional clarity, when you download Truecaller from the app store, Truecaller needs access to certain capabilities to provide you with a richer experience," the company added.

In 2012, over 10,000 email addresses of top government officials were hacked in a single day.

The IDs included those of officials working in the PMO, defence, external affairs, home, finance ministries, as well as intelligence agencies.

The paramilitary forces were also badly hit, especially Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Cyber Attack, Internet, Truecaller, UC Browser, UC News, WeChat, Weibo
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Users to Get Rs. 1,000 Cashback Through Reliance Jio
TRAI Releases Recommendations for Ease of Doing Business
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Truecaller Says Sweden-Based and Not Malware After Reportedly Being Included in List of 'Banned' Chinese Apps
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5A With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Google Launches Datally, an Android App to Help Save Mobile Data
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Set to Launch on December 7
  5. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport Fitness Wearables Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Play YouTube Videos Without Leaving Chats
  7. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  8. Ex-Twitter Worker Claims Responsibility for Trump's Account Shutdown
  9. Nokia Expands Bengaluru R&D Centre to Develop 5G Mobile Technology
  10. Panasonic Eluga C with Bezel-Less Display, Dual Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.