Truecaller app has received a host of useful features such as integrated call waiting and VoIP calling in the past few months. Now, the app has introduced a new privacy-focused group chat feature that will allow users to chat and share media content such as photos and videos. The group chat feature relies on an invitation based-mechanism, which means participants will have to first accept an invite before they can be added to a group. The group chat feature will be available on the Truecaller app for Android and iOS.

In a press release, the company behind Truecaller says that it banked on the app's spam-free premise to create the group chat feature, and that's why there is an invitation system. A Truecaller app user can choose to accept or decline an invitation before they can become members of a group chat. Simply put, a group admin cannot add people to a group conversation without their consent.

There is also an additional layer of privacy in Truecaller's new group chat feature. Unless a group member has your number saved in their contacts, they can't see your mobile number. And in case a group member wants to see another participant's mobile number, they will have to send a request to do so. Also, group members will be able to see the Truecaller profile of other participants to know who they are having a conversation with.

So, the threefold premise of Truecaller's group chat feature is that users can choose to keep their mobile number private, accept or decline group invitations, and be familiar with people in a group conversation by seeing their Truecaller profile. We tested the Truecaller app for Android (version 10.52.7) and can confirm that the app's new group chat feature is now live. Truecaller in a blog post said the feature is now live for iPhone users as well.