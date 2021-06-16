Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features

Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features

Truecaller’s new group voice calling feature will allow users to add up to eight participants to a call.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2021 13:43 IST
Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features

Smart SMS uses integrated algorithm to filter out spam and categorise useful information

Highlights
  • Inbox Cleaner will help Truecaller users clear out all unwanted messages
  • Only Truecaller Android users are getting the new update
  • Truecaller will also help identify spam users in a group call

Truecaller has rolled out an update for Android users, bringing in features like group voice calling, Smart SMS, and Inbox Cleaner. The company says that these new features have been introduced based on user feedback. Group Voice Calls enables the ability to make cross-border voice calls with up to eight people simultaneously, whereas Smart SMS uses integrates algorithm to filter out spam, categorise useful information, and remind you of payments. Lastly, the new Inbox Cleaner feature lets consumers free up space on their phone by removing unused messages.

During a group voice call, Truecaller will also help identify spam users in the group if they were added without the user's knowledge. Users will be able to add new participants to a voice call even without adding them to their phonebook. The app will reflect each participant's city and also indicate whether another user is busy in another call or offline. Truecaller says all group voice calls are secured with symmetric encryption. Additionally, the feature offers a dial back option from call logs, making it easy to manage the group when calling back.

Another feature called Smart SMS will be added to Truecaller and it will help identifying and filtering out spam, categorising useful information, and even reminding you of pending payments. This feature will roll out to users in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. It will soon be available in the Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sweden, and the US.

Lastly, Truecaller will get a new Inbox Cleaner to help users clear out all those old, unwanted messages in just a few seconds. Inbox Cleaner from the menu will show you how many old OTPs and spam SMSes you have accumulated and another tap on the ‘clean up' button will quickly and effectively remove old SMSes without affecting your important data. Android users can update to the latest version from Google Play store to see the changes.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller, Group, Inbox Cleaner
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Brings End-to-End Encryption for Messages, Emoji Sticker Suggestions, More to Android Devices

Related Stories

Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  9. WhatsApp May Offer End-to-End Encryption Even for Multi-Device Support
  10. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox June Update Brings Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech Features; Older Consoles to Soon Run Next-Gen Games
  2. Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand, Including 'Meme Currencies' Like Dogecoin
  4. Central Bank Digital Cash Will Complement Cryptocurrencies: Analysts
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Ahead of June 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20e Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, Galaxy A02 Getting May Security Patch: Reports
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Video Stabilisation, Bokeh in DxOMark Review
  8. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W Fast Charging
  9. Indians Created 19 New Online Accounts on Average During Pandemic, 47 Percent Use Same Credentials: IBM
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Sale Tipped to Begin August 27; May Be Priced Lower Than Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com