  Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface

Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface

Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers exclusively get Ghost Call and Call Announce features.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 November 2021 13:47 IST
Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller for Android has been updated with features including Video Caller ID and call recording

Highlights
  • Truecaller 12 has been released for Android devices
  • The update brings call recording functionality to all consumers
  • Truecaller has introduced Ghost Call and Call Announce for paid users

Truecaller on Thursday launched version 12 of its caller ID app with a list of new features. One of the biggest additions is the arrival of Video Caller ID that lets users set a short video that plays automatically when they call friends and family. Truecaller 12 also comes with a redesigned interface that brings separate tabs for calls and SMS messages. Truecaller also integrated a call recording feature to record incoming and outgoing calls. The updated Truecaller also brings Ghost Call and Call Announce features for paid users.

With Video Caller ID, you can set a short video that will play automatically when you call your phonebook contacts. You can either record a video for the caller ID or choose from the four preloaded templates. You will also start seeing Video Caller ID from your phonebook contacts and verified business calls.

You can manage your Video Caller ID and whether you want to receive Video Caller ID from businesses and contacts by going to Settings > Caller ID from the latest Truecaller app. Notably, the video you set as a caller ID will be stored in the Truecaller cloud.

truecaller video caller id image Truecaller

Truecaller has added four preloaded templates that can be set as a Video Caller ID
Photo Credit: Truecaller

 

The updated Truecaller app also brings a streamlined interface where you will have separate tabs for calls and SMS messages. This is unlike the existing interface where you have a Home shortcut to access calls and Truecaller for SMS.

With separate tabs, you can now get to all of your SMS, Truecaller Group Chats, and direct chats with just one tap, the Sweden-based company said in a press release.

Truecaller also said that Truecaller for SMS has over 15 crore users.

The new Truecaller update also brings call recording, which was first introduced for Premium users and recently launched for beta testing. It is now available for all Truecaller users — including the paid and free ones — who have a phone running on Android 5.1 or later.

Calls recorded using Truecaller are stored locally on the device storage and can be shared with others over email or using any messaging service. The call recording feature is available as optional and needs to be turned on manually from the latest Truecaller app. Further, users can record voice calls either from the Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID interface of the app.

Truecaller also said in its release that callers will not be prompted with a notification on whether their calls are recorded using the app.

In addition to the new features for all users, Truecaller has separately enhanced user experience for its paid subscribers by bringing Ghost Call and Call Announce features. Ghost Call lets users pretend to have received a call from their contacts.

You can set any name, number, or photo to make it appear as if you are getting a call from that person using the Ghost Call feature. You can also choose a contact from your phonebook that you want to show as the caller on your phone. Moreover, you can schedule a Ghost Call to appear on your phone at a later time.

truecaller ghost call image Truecaller

Truecaller has added a Ghost Call feature for paid users
Photo Credit: Truecaller

 

Truecaller says that the Ghost Call feature is meant to help people get out of sticky situations and play harmless pranks on friends.

The second feature for paid Truecaller users is the Call Announce feature that will let the app speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. It will work for both saved contacts and numbers identified by Truecaller's caller ID database. The feature will also be accessible for both normal and Truecaller ID Voice calls. Users can also enable Call Announce when wearing headphones.

Notably, Ghost Call and Call Announce both will be available exclusively to Premium and Gold users. While Truecaller Premium is available at Rs. 529 a year or Rs. 179 for three months, the Gold membership is at Rs. 2,500 a year.

Truecaller said that the new features will be gradually rolled out for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon. Some of the features are already available for access in beta. However, there is no word on when we could see them on the iOS version of Truecaller.

Earlier this week, Truecaller revealed that it has 300 million monthly active users around the globe, with 73 percent of its users in India alone.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller for Android, Truecaller 12, Truecaller call recording, Truecaller Caller ID, Truecaller Video Caller ID, Truecaller
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Truecaller 12 Debuts for Android Users With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface
