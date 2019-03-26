Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • True Balance Launches ‘Pay Later’ Option for Bills and Recharges: Here’s How It Works

True Balance Launches ‘Pay Later’ Option for Bills and Recharges: Here’s How It Works

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
True Balance Launches ‘Pay Later’ Option for Bills and Recharges: Here’s How It Works

True Balance is offering 14-day credit to its customers on small recharges as well

Highlights

  • True Balance now has a ‘Pay Later’ option for recharges
  • You can avail 14-day credit on electricity bills, mobile recharges
  • True Balance asks for 5 percent service fee in exchange

True Balance has now introduced a new ‘True Pay Later' feature allowing users to pay their electricity bills, mobile bills, and DTH recharges in two payments. With this feature, the user can pay a service fee first, and the balance within a period of 14 days. The credit is given on payment of all bills and recharges, except for Gift Card purchases. With this new feature, True Balance looks to tap customers who are unable to pay the whole amount of their monthly bills at once. The service also announced that it now enjoys 70 million users, and serves 8,000 to 10,000 transactions daily. The app is currently only available on Android.

Explaining how the True Pay Later service works, the company says that the new feature allows users to pay bills by paying a 5 percent service fee in the beginning, and the rest within 14 days. This feature is available on all transactions like prepaid recharges, postpaid payments, Gas, Electricity, and DTH except Gift Card. To use this service, head to the 'Recharge Tab' in the app >Select a service you would like to avail >Enter the amount >Choose your option as Pay Later and tap on Pay > Select the Payment method to make your first payment.

You can pay the due amount manually, and if the manual payment option is not opted for, the payment will be automatically debited from the wallet, Gift Card or free point on the due date. A penalty fee of 1 percent will be charged daily if you fail to make payment on the scheduled date. True Balance calculates the user's credit limit based on the user's past transactions, and uses a unique credit scoring system to determine the repayment capabilities of its customers. A new user will probably not be able to use this feature initially. The company also notes that promo codes will not be applicable if the user opts for the Pay Later option.

“True Balance is a financial platform that we are building for the next billion unbanked users who are predominantly feature phone users. All our services are meant to empower Indians beyond just the metros and create greater financial inclusion. We recently launched the UPI service for our 70 million users, and now we are delighted to introduce this new fin-tech service ‘True Pay Later'. This will hugely benefit those users who cannot afford to pay the complete amount in one go. We are currently having 8000 - 10000 transactions daily and we are sure these numbers will increase rapidly. Freshly infused Indian capital from India's leading Private bank has also strengthened our new fintech services in India in 2019 and will reinforce our mobile payment services to provide a complete fintech platform for the Next Billion Indian users,” said Charlie Lee, CEO, True Balance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: True Balance, True Pay Later
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders in Europe Start April 26, Sales Begin May 3
Huawei Sees Little Impact on Sales From US Broadside: Chairman
VIVO V15
True Balance Launches ‘Pay Later’ Option for Bills and Recharges: Here’s How It Works
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  4. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  7. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  8. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  9. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
  10. Xiaomi’s New Charger Can Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 17 Minutes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.