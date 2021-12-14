Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public

Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public

The transaction could be announced as soon as this week.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 17:58 IST
Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public

Triller allows users to create and share short-form videos

Highlights
  • Triller was launched in 2015
  • Triller no more reports daily/monthly active users for short video app
  • TrillerNet claimed to have over 300 million users globally

TrillerNet, the owner of the short video app Triller, is in talks to go public through a merger with Seachange International, according to a person familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, investors have committed to invest $250 million (roughly Rs. 1897.48 crore) at a valuation for TrillerNet of $5.1 billion (roughly Rs. 38,711 crore), according to the person.

The transaction could be announced as soon as this week, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. The source cautioned that talks could fall apart at the last minute.

A Triller spokesman declined to comment. A Seachange representative did not immediately respond to request for comment. Bloomberg first reported on the talks.

Launched in 2015, Triller has been diversifying beyond short video apps to live events, mobile gaming and pay-per-view streaming. In a sign it no longer views itself as a direct competitor to TikTok, Triller stopped reporting daily or monthly active users for its short video app.

TrillerNet said earlier this year it has more than 300 million users worldwide across its platforms. It has been on an acquisition spree in recent months, snapping up livestreaming music platform Verzuz, combat sports game streaming service Fite TV and marketing platform Amplify.ai.

TrillerNet also owns Triller Fight Club, a live-event platform in partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg and operates TrillerTV, a long-form content streaming platform with more than 65 original shows.

TrillerNet's projected revenue for 2021 is more than $250 million, TrillerNet's CFO Paul Kahn told Reuters in April. Acton, Massachusetts-based Seachange is a provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms. It has a market capitalization of $84 million (roughly Rs.637.5 crore)

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Elon Musk Dismisses Bitcoin, Announces Tesla Will Accept DOGE for ‘Merch’

Related Stories

Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  3. Elon Musk Hypes Up Dogecoin, Says Tesla to Accept DOGE Payments for ‘Merch’
  4. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  5. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  6. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review
  7. Pony.ai’s Driverless Testing Permit Halted by California After Accident
  8. Oppo Unveils Its First Commercial Smart Glass Wearable
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  10. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
#Latest Stories
  1. Widely Used Software With Log4j Vulnerability Sends Cyber Defenders Scrambling
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Dummy Models Surface Online; Tip Design Again
  3. Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public
  4. Elon Musk Dismisses Bitcoin, Announces Tesla Will Accept DOGE for ‘Merch’
  5. Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India
  6. Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio Headphones with Open-Back Design, Detachable Cables Launched in India
  7. Pony.ai’s Driverless Testing Permit Halted by California Regulator After Accident
  8. Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India
  9. Germany's Trillion-Euro Savings Banks Mull Crypto Wallet
  10. Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com