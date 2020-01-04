Technology News
loading

Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store

ToTok still remains unavailable on the Apple App Store.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store

ToTok team announced the comeback of the controversial app through its social media channels

Highlights
  • ToTok was take down from Google Play due to a "policy issue"
  • The app was launched last year
  • ToTok appeared to trick Android and iPhone users

The popular UAE-developed mobile application ToTok has returned to the Google Play Store after it was removed on claims it was being used for government spying, the company said Saturday. Google and Apple removed the app from their online marketplaces last month after The New York Times reported ToTok allowed the UAE government to track the conversations, movements and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

"We are happy to inform you #ToTok is now available for download on the Google Play Store," a statement on ToTok's Twitter account said.

 

On its platform, Google lists a series of "updates" to the app, including requesting access to permissions and data and a "newly designed dialogue to ask your authorisation of accessing and syncing your contact list".

The app remains unavailable on the Apple Store.

Apple told AFP that ToTok was removed from its App Store pending a review, while Google said it was taken down from the Play Store "for a policy issue".

ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the United Arab Emirates where internet calling services like Skype are blocked.

Launched in 2019, ToTok was developed by Breej Holding, which The Times reported is likely a "front company" affiliated with DarkMatter, an Abu Dhabi-based cyberintelligence and hacking firm.

The UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority denied the accusations, saying that the country's laws "prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception".

Security researcher Patrick Wardle, who assisted The New York Times, has said ToTok appeared to be part of a "mass surveillance operation", which "likely afforded in-depth insight in a large percentage of the country's population".

ToTok appeared to trick users of iPhones and Android devices into handing over access to their location and private data on their devices, Wardle said.

It was also promoted by what appeared to be fake reviews, he added.

The UAE is investing heavily in new technologies and artificial intelligence, but many experts and organisations accuse the country of strictly restricting freedoms on the Internet.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: ToTok, Google Play Store, Google
Samsung Galaxy S11 (S20?) Launch Date Pops Up in Leaked Promotional Video
How to Deactivate or Delete Your Instagram Account: Easy Steps

Related Stories

Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display Launched
  3. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  6. Elon Musk Defies Sceptics, Meets Tesla Delivery Goal
  7. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  10. Indian Navy Bans Smartphones, Social Media on Bases, Ships
#Latest Stories
  1. Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11 (S20?) Launch Date Pops Up in Leaked Promotional Video
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon
  4. Lenovo ThinkSmart View Smart Display with Microsoft Teams Support Launched
  5. Honor 9X India Launch Set for January 14, Flipkart Teases Availability
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga Refreshed With PrivacyGuard Feature to Block Screens From Prying Eyes
  7. Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India
  8. Huawei P40 Series Tipped to Include Porsche Edition or Max Variant, Three Flagship Models Expected
  9. Iranian Cyberattacks Feared After Killing of Top General
  10. Tim Cook Sees Pay Decrease Along With Apple Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.