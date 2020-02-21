Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'

ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co-Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'

In December, ToTok was accused of being an Emirati spying tool.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co-Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'

Photo Credit: App Store

ToTok was pulled from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store last year

Highlights
  • ToTok made a comeback on Play Store in January, but was removed soon
  • Apple had removed ToTok from the App Store in December last year
  • ToTok boasts of having millions of users on Android and iOS

ToTok, a messaging app, has been on quite a ride after it shot to fame in certain regions. The app was accused of being an Emirati spying tool in December last year. Apple and Google were quick to jump in and remove the app from their respective app stores. Since then, ToTok has been denying all allegations of any wrongdoing, saying the company doesn't misuse its users' personal data. ToTok managed to impress Google and made its way back to the Play store in January 2020, only to be removed once again, in February.

In a fresh note to its users, ToTok's cofounders are asking the messaging app's users to continue using the app despite Google's warnings. ToTok is still available via OEM-run app stores including Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. The company is also letting new users download the app directly from its official website.

After removing ToTok from the Google Play Store for the second time, Google is now serving Play Protect warning to ToTok users, asking them to uninstall the app.

In a separate tweet, ToTok is asking its Android app users to ignore Google's warning and continue using ToTok, saying the company's app is 'entirely safe'.

The co-founders wrote in the note, "We see no legitimate reason for this new ToTok ban." In December last year, a New York Times report claimed that ToTok was being used as an Emirati spying tool. ToTok allegedly tracks its users' activities and shares it with the UAE government, according to the report. The app had millions of users in the UAE where popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Skype can offer only a limited set of features. ToTok has, so far, denied all allegations against it.

ToTok's cofounders believe the company's future is at risk because of "unwarranted actions" of Apple and Google. They've also blamed both the tech giants for "lack of impartiality and fairness" towards the developer community and ToTok's customers. The cofounders now claim there have been several ToTok clones that have surfaced over the last several months, affecting the company's reputation and, eventually, business.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ToTok, Google, Apple, Messaging Apps
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25
Facebook to Pay Users for Voice Recordings in Bid to Improve Speech Recognition

Related Stories

ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co-Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  3. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India, AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack First Album in This Immersive Audio Format
  2. Apple Embroiled in Row Over Book by German Former Executive, Says It Disclosed Secrets
  3. Flipkart Challenges CCI Antitrust Probe, After Amazon
  4. AGR Dues: Government May Seek Balance Between Supreme Court Order, Telcos' Health
  5. Facebook to Pay Users for Voice Recordings in Bid to Improve Speech Recognition
  6. ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co-Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'
  7. Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25
  8. Borderlands Movie Taps Knock Knock’s Eli Roth as Director
  9. WhatsApp Phishing URLs Jumped Over 13,000 Percent in Q4 2019: Vade Security
  10. Westworld Season 3 Trailer Declares War on the Human World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.