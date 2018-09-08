NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tor Browser Debuts on Android to Let You Browse the Web Anonymously

Tor Browser Debuts on Android to Let You Browse the Web Anonymously

, 08 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tor Browser Debuts on Android to Let You Browse the Web Anonymously

Tor Browser is compatible with devices running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and later

Highlights

  • Tor Browser for Android has now been official
  • It presently comes in an alpha release
  • The browser requires Orbot app to enable traffic through the Tor network

Tor Browser has now debuted on Android and is available in alpha through Google Play. The fresh development comes a long time after The Tor Project brought its proxy app Orbot and the standalone Orbot-powered Web browser Orfox. Unlike a traditional Web browser, Tor Browser by default blocks your identity while browsing the Web. It also helps you block access to your current location passes the traffic over the Tor network. Initially, you need to install the Orbot app on your Android device to connect the browser with the Tor network. The community is, however, aiming to abandon the requirement of the Orbot app in the stable release of Tor Browser for Android.

Similar to the existing experience on Linux, Mac, and Windows, Tor Browser of Android delivers a private Web browsing experience. It lets you browse your favourite websites anonymously. Further, the browser automatically clears stored cookies when you're done browsing the Web. It is also touted that your traffic through the Tor Browser "is encrypted three times" as it passes over the Tor network. But you need to separately install the Orbot app on your device to leverage the Tor network.

The Tor Browser for Android is based on Firefox version 60. Also, it comes with NoScript 10.1.9.1 and HTTPS Everywhere extensions.

The interface of the Tor Browser for Android is similar to any Firefox browser. There is a Homepage that by default includes top sites such as Facebook and Wikipedia and comes with a Highlights section that is designed to show articles, videos, and webpages that you've visited received or bookmarked on the browser. For bookmark management, there is a dedicated Bookmarks tab. The browser also has a History tab to provide you with all your Web browsing history.

You can browse the Web on the Tor Browser in multiple tabs, and for enhanced privacy, there is an option to open new private tabs as well. The browser also lets you enable a guest session that hides all your browsing history and bookmarks. Furthermore, you can add new add-ons to the browser by visiting the Mozilla site.

Being available through an alpha channel, the Tor Browser for Android presently has some bugs. These could be fixed in the next release. However, you need to wait at least for the early next year to get the stable release of Tor Browser on your Android device.

You can download the alpha release of Tor Browser for Android directly from Google Play. The app is 32MB in size and requires Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and later. Alternatively, you can download its APK file from APK Mirror.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tor Browser, Tor
Dozens of Popular iOS Apps Caught Covertly Sending User Location Data to Third Parties: Report
AI Camera Phones
Tor Browser Debuts on Android to Let You Browse the Web Anonymously
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro: How the 3 Xiaomi Phones Differ
  2. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  3. Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W Water-Resistant Fitness Band Launched in India
  4. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  5. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  6. Nokia 9 Render Gives a Glimpse at Penta-Lens Camera Setup, Display Notch
  7. OnePlus 6T Render With Waterdrop Display Notch, Triple Rear Cameras Leaks
  8. Iron Fist Season 2: Netflix-Marvel's Worst Show Has No Way to Go but Up
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  10. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.