From greedy advertisers to nosy governments, everyone wants to keep track of your online activities. Your Web browsing habits are probably at the top of their charts. This forces users to use VPNs (virtual private networks), incognito mode on the browser, and other tools and services. For Android users, there's one more option to stay private starting today. The popular Tor Browser is now available on Android phones as a stable release, after months of testing.

Tor Browser can be useful if you're trying to prevent anyone from tracking your Web browsing activities. The browser uses a network of servers to send requests over multiple links to hide your online identity while you're visiting websites. It literally leaves no traces of your browsing habits.

The browser is based on Mozilla Firefox which means you get similar features such as tabbed browsing. Previously, users could use the Tor network to hide their IP addresses on a smartphone, but now it'll be easier to just use the browser itself.

Normally, when you use other browsers' incognito mode, your website records are erased from your phone and desktop. Tor Browser prevents websites from accessing your true online identity by masking it completely.

Tor Project developers started working on the Android version of their browser in September last year. After months of private and public testing, the Tor Browser is now ready for prime time. The first version is numbered 8.5 that brings it at par with the releases on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

If you're on iOS, you're out of luck if you're waiting for the Tor Browser on your device. Tor claims this is due to the 'restrictions' imposed by Apple. Tor says Apple prohibits developers from generating new computing processes, and they can only use Apple's own browser engine on iOS.

However, Tor recommends another app called Onion Browser that's already available on Apple's App Store. As for Android users, Tor Browser is now available on Google's Play Store as a free download.