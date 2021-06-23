Tinder is getting new features like videos in profiles, an Explore section, and a Hot Takes section. As per the dating platform, the new features for Tinder "lay the foundation for a deeper, richer next-generation of Tinder." The dating platform will let users add videos to their profiles. Additionally, Tinder is also adding Hot Takes, a social experience that lets users chat with someone before matching. Lastly, the dating app is also adding an Explore section that will let users discover people based on shared interests.

Commenting on the new features, Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone said, "A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-COVID world: more ways to show off their authentic selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually, and more control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate."

Tinder will now let users add a video to their profile in addition to the photos that users could already upload. As per the company, "Video gives Gen Z a new way to tell their authentic stories and represents the evolution of Tinder into a multi-dimensional experience that mirrors what dating looks like in 2021." Tinder says that Gen Z makes up more than 50 percent of its user base.

Moreover, Tinder will now let users chat with each other before they match on the dating platform with its new Hot Takes feature. The new feature will also have a timer and users will have to make their decision before it runs out. Hot Takes will be available everyday from 6pm to 12am (midnight) every night. This feature builds on Swipe Night, first held on September 12, where users participated in a shared storyline.

Tinder is also adding a new Explore section that will let users discover new people based on shared interests and passions. For example, if users are interested in roller skating or baking, they will be able to discover people who are interested in roller skating or baking, respectively. Tinder also announced that its Hot Takes and other in-app events will be integrated in the Explore section once it is launched in the coming weeks. Apart from Explore that will be launched soon, the other new features have been rolled out to users.