NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tinder Trials Extra Control for Women, Said to Give Them Additional Scrutiny and Security

Tinder Trials Extra Control for Women, Said to Give Them Additional Scrutiny and Security

, 25 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tinder Trials Extra Control for Women, Said to Give Them Additional Scrutiny and Security

Highlights

  • The feature allows women to choose that only they can start conversation
  • Normally, the app gives both parties the right to text each other
  • Tinder plans to spread it worldwide if the rollout proves successful

The Indian edition of dating app Tinder is trialling a new feature which gives women an additional level of scrutiny and security before they allow men to start messaging conversations, with a view to rolling the function out globally.

The "My Move" feature allows women to choose in their settings that only they can start a conversation with a male match after both have approved each other with Tinder's swiping function.

Normally, the app gives both parties to a successful match - where both have swiped yes on the other's photograph - the right to text each other immediately.

Tinder has been testing the function in India for several months and plans to spread it worldwide if the full rollout proves successful. Rival dating-app Bumble already only allows the female party to a heterosexual match to start conversations.

Dating is still frowned upon in many circles in India's religiously- and ethnically-divided society, where arranged marriages are still the norm.

The country is also ranked the world's most dangerous for women due to the high risk of sexual violence, according to a poll by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reuters News owner Thomson Reuters Corp.

Yet an emerging class of young, well-to-do Indians in cosmopolitan cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai have made the country Tinder's largest market in Asia. The company also says it is the "chattiest" globally, with users using the in-app messaging feature more than any other country.

Taru Kapoor, General Manager for Tinder owner Match Group in India, told Reuters the function had been pioneered in India because of Tinder's need to attract more women to the app by making them feel more comfortable and secure.

"We're a platform based on mutual respect, consent, and choice," she said.

"(Users) can shape their own destiny, connect with people they feel comfortable with and at all points of time, feel in control. Our users have the autonomy, especially women have the autonomy, on how to be engaged, to be empowered, to control their experience."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tinder, Match Group
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max 512GB Storage Option the 'Most Profitable Feature': Report
Pricee
Tinder Trials Extra Control for Women, Said to Give Them Additional Scrutiny and Security
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Echo
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced, Deals Previewed
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches 6 Combo Recharge Combo Packs to Rival Jio
  5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With 3 Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India Today
  6. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India
  7. Amazon Prime Reading Now in India, Gives Access to 100s of Ebooks
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Teased by Amazon India Ahead of Its Formal Launch
  9. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Fresh Renders Reveal Black, White Colour Options
  10. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Formally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.