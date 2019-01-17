NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tinder Tests Sharing Spotify Clips With Matches

, 17 January 2019
Highlights

  • The feature is being tested in a number of markets around the world
  • Spotify appears to be the only streaming service involved in the test
  • Bumble has been offering integration with Spotify since 2016

Dating application Tinder is now working to make its easy for its users to share music via streaming service Spotify, right inside their conversations on the app.

The feature is being tested in a number of markets around the world and Spotify appears to be the only streaming service involved in the test.

"Tinder has already developed a fairly robust chat platform within its dating app, with support for sharing things like Bitmoji and GIFs, and the ability to 'like' messages by tapping a heart icon. 

"Now, the company is testing a new integration - sharing music via Spotify," the TechCrunch reported late on Wednesday.

Tinder's major rival Bumble has offered integration with Spotify's streaming music service since 2016.

"Users love connecting over shared tastes in music. In fact, users who update their 'Anthem' are most likely to start a conversation via Feed," a Tinder spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, Tinder has not revealed further details about the availability of the feature across markets.

Further reading: Tinder, Spotify
