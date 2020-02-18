Location-based dating service giant Tinder on Tuesday announced it was bringing its Swipe Night interactive video series in India in March. It is an in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, according to the company.

Tinder's big experiment with interactive content -- called Swipe Night - was introduced late last year in the US.

"After massive success in the US, Tinder is set to release Swipe Night in India this March. Tinder will release its in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, where at key turning points, members decide what happens to them next," the company said in a statement.

#SwipeNight Season 1 is releasing in India on 14th March. More details soon. pic.twitter.com/xBHM0Km5ii — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 18, 2020

According to Tinder's parent company -- Match "millions" of Tinder users tuned in to watch the show's episodes during its run in October and it gave way to double-digit increases in both matches and messages.

Match had confirmed in November it would launch Tinder's new show outside the US in early 2020.