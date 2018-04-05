Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tinder Suffers Brief Outage After Facebook's Privacy Fixes

 
, 05 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tinder Suffers Brief Outage After Facebook's Privacy Fixes

Popular dating app Tinder suffered a brief outage after its users got stuck in Facebook login process where they were asked for extra permissions, only to be sent back to the original Facebook log-in request.

Confirming the glitch, the dating app tweeted late on Wednesday: "A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologise for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon."

Tinder users faced login issues in the wake of Facebook altering its developer frameworks in the name of "improving data privacy", according to Engadget.

Since a user needs a Facebook account to log into Tinder, this bug has reportedly affected Tinder's entire user base.

"The social network has confirmed that these problems were 'part of the changes' and that it's 'working with Tinder' to fix the problem," the Engadget report added.

Facebook has been rolling out more security and data privacy updates ever since it was hit by Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal in which millions of users had their data improperly shared with the UK-based data mining firm.

Meanwhile, Tinder users took to Twitter and complained that they had been "kicked off" the dating app and that they could not sign back on.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Social, Android, Apple, Twitter, Tinder
Flipkart's Apple Week Offers iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounts
Google Working on Mid-Range Pixel Smartphone Series With Android Go: Report
Tinder Suffers Brief Outage After Facebook's Privacy Fixes
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  3. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  4. Can Nokia 6 (2018) Win Against Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus?
  5. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  6. Oppo F7 Review
  7. Moto G6 Play to Feature 4000mAh Battery With TurboPower Support: Report
  8. Nokia 7 Plus With 6-Inch Display, 3800mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5
  10. Facebook's Major Focus Polls in India, Pakistan, and US: CEO Zuckerberg
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.