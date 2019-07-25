Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate

Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate

The app will warn users when they are in countries with discriminatory laws.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 17:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tinder

Global online dating app Tinder on Thursday announced a new safety feature for members of the LGBTQ community aiming to protect them from the risk of using dating apps in nearly 70 countries where the LGBTQ status still remains criminalised.

Called the "Traveler Alert", the in-app feature would appear in such hostile countries as soon as the app is opened to warn users about the potential dangers LGBTQ people face in the region.

As part of the update, users who identify as LGBTQ would no longer automatically appear on Tinder in these countries once the alert is activated. Users would also have the choice to either remain hidden while in that location or opt to make their profile public to connect with new people.

"The Tinder Traveler Alert combines these values, ensuring that our LGBTQ+ users are aware of the necessary precautions they need to take in countries that are hostile towards gender and sexual orientations outside the binary," said Taru Kapoor, GM-India, Tinder and Match Group.

The feature is rolling out for both Android as well as iOS users.

To help establish where the alert should be deployed, Tinder collaborated with Switzerland-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World, sourcing data from their latest homophobia report.

In addition to its Traveler Alert, Tinder has launched a number of updates and efforts in support of the LGBTQ community over the last year.

With the help of India's oldest LGBTQ organisation - The Humsafar Trust - the app released 23 more genders, followed by the launch of a new sexual orientations feature to give users another way to express their sexuality.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tinder, LGBTQ
Asus ZenFone 6 Android Q Beta Programme Announced, Recruitments Now Open
Honor Smartphones
Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  3. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  4. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  5. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  6. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  7. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  8. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon
  3. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  5. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  6. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  7. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  9. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  10. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.