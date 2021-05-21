Technology News
  Tinder Will Now Prompt Users to Think Twice Before Sending Offensive Messages

Tinder Will Now Prompt Users to Think Twice Before Sending Offensive Messages

Tinder’s new “Are You Sure?” prompt uses AI to detect harmful language and intervenes to prevent an instance of abuse.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 May 2021 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Tinder

Tinder members who saw the prompt were less likely to be reported for inappropriate messages

Highlights
  • Tinder’s AI has been trained on what users have reported in the past
  • Tinder had earlier introduced “Does This Bother You?” feature
  • YouTube will test new filter for potentially inappropriate comments

Tinder's latest safety feature “Are You Sure?” prompts users to stop and think twice before sending a potentially offensive message. The feature aims to reduce harassment on the online dating platform by using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful language and intervenes to prevent an instance of abuse. Tinder had earlier introduced “Does This Bother You?” feature to provide support to users when offensive language was detected in received messages. Tech companies including Instagram and YouTube have employed similar technology to warn users before posting offensive comments.

The “Are You Sure?” prompt intervenes to warn a sender that the message may be offensive and asks them to pause before hitting the send button. The California-based company explained in its blog that the AI is trained on what users have reported in the past. The company also reported that members who saw the prompt were less likely to be reported for inappropriate messages over the next month.

“The early results from these features show us that intervention done the right way can be really meaningful in changing behaviour,” said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group.

Tinder had introduced the “Does This Bother You?” feature that provided support to users when offensive language was detected in the messages they had received.

In March, Instagram confirmed that it is allowing users to block or restrict multiple accounts from the comments section of their posts as a part of a limited test. The social media company said that it was a part of its broader efforts to help fight bullying and harassment on the platform.

In December 2020, YouTube introduced new features to its platform to support diverse communities and encourage respectful interactions. YouTube will also test a new filter in YouTube Studio for potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments that have been automatically held for review, so that channel owners won't have to look at those comments if they don't want to.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jasmin Jose

