Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tinder Parent Match Buys 51 Percent Stake in Rival App Hinge

 
, 21 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tinder Parent Match Buys 51 Percent Stake in Rival App Hinge

Match Group - Tinder's parent company - has acquired 51 per cent stake in long-term dating app Hinge, also dubbed the anti-Tinder app, the media reported.

This comes just weeks after social networking giant Facebook announced that it wants to introduce a match-making feature.

"Match Group, which already owns platforms like OkCupid, Match and Tinder, announced that it acquired a 51 per cent ownership stake in dating app Hinge," CNET reported late on Wednesday.

Match now has the right to purchase all the remaining shares of Hinge within the next year. However, both the companies did not reveal further terms of the deal.

"Hinge, like Tinder, once included a swiping feature, which it did away with nearly two years ago. It switched to a model focused on 'real' relationships as opposed to hook-ups. Users can create profiles and like and comment on each other's photos," the report added.

Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group reportedly said that the firm is ready to "leverage extensive experience" to enable Hinge to "become a major player in the relationship space".

Match Group said it acquired its initial stake in September 2017 and has gradually increased its stake ever since, CNN reported.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tinder, Hinge, Match
Days After Buying Time Warner, AT&T Launches New TV Service
Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Silently Launched at Rs. 129 in India
Best Camera Phones
Tinder Parent Match Buys 51 Percent Stake in Rival App Hinge
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  2. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  3. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  7. Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Notch, Vertical Dual Cameras
  8. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  9. OnePlus 5, 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 Bug Fixing Update
  10. This Is Apparently Why Nvidia Hasn’t Announced New GPUs Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.