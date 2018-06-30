NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tinder Now Encrypts Photos Shared on App

 
, 30 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tinder Now Encrypts Photos Shared on App

Highlights

  • Match Group has announced it is now encrypting photos on Tinder
  • US Senator Ron Wyden had written to Tinder requesting encryption
  • The company claimed that it had already implemented the feature on Feb 4

Tinder's parent company Match Group has announced it is now encrypting photos sent between Tinder's servers and its main application.

The announcement was made via a letter addressed to Senator Ron Wyden who had written to Tinder back in February requesting the company to encrypt photos, The Verge reported late on Friday.

"I am happy to report that 'swipe data' has been padded such that all actions are now the same size (effective June 19) and the images transmitted between the Tinder app and the servers are now fully encrypted as well (effective February 6; images on the web version of Tinder were already encrypted)," Jared Sane, General Counsel, Match Group, wrote in the letter.

The company, however, claimed that they had already implemented the feature on February 4 but had waited to respond to Wyden until it also adjusted a separate security feature that made all "swipe data" the same size.

The size of the "swipe data" was used by security researchers to differentiate actions from one another.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve our defences against malicious hackers and cyber criminals, we employ a 'Bug Bounty Programme' and work with skilled security researchers across the globe to responsibly identify potential issues and quickly resolve them," Sane added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tinder
Uber Proposes Self-Regulation to Address West Bengal Government Concerns
Samsung Galaxy J8
Tinder Now Encrypts Photos Shared on App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Moto E5 Plus India Launch Set for July, Moto E5 May Arrive at Later Date
  2. This 'Mobile Airbag' Design Can Protect Your Phone From Falls
  3. Whatsapp 'Send Messages' Group Controls Rolling Out on Android, iPhone
  4. Airtel Lowers Data Benefits on Rs. 149, Rs. 399 Packs
  5. Xiaomi Mi A1 Now Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update: What You Should Know
  6. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  7. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Now Decide Who Sends Messages
  8. Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation Support Launched
  9. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Now Receiving Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5 Update: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.