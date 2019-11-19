Location-based dating service major Tinder on Tuesday announced the launch of a new unique in-app user experience "Festival Mode" in India.

"We know our diverse community values connecting over shared interests, and with Festival Mode we are introducing an innovative new way for Tinder users to make IRL connections," Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group said in a statement.

"Tinder is a reflection of its community, and as our members seek new, varied experiences, we are excited to be there to enable more meaningful connections," she added.

Now, users can add a badge to their profile highlighting their planned festival destination. From there, they have the ability to match and chat with other users attending the same event before they arrive.

After festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, British Summer Time and EDC, Orlando, Festival Mode will have its debut in India with Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.