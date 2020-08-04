Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff

TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff

Zhang's comments in a letter to ByteDance's Chinese employees came after the company and he were heavily criticised on Chinese social media.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2020 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff

Photo Credit: Reuters

File photo of Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance

Highlights
  • ByteDance and Zhang were heavily criticised on Chinese social media
  • Chinese media first reported the contents of the internal letter
  • ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming told employees on Tuesday there were misunderstandings on Chinese social media about TikTok's situation in the United States and that the company could face more difficulties as anti-Chinese sentiment rose abroad.

His comments in a letter to ByteDance's Chinese employees came after the company and Zhang were heavily criticised on Chinese social media for entering into talks with Microsoft to sell TikTok's US operations.

Chinese media first reported the contents of the internal letter. A source confirmed the content of the memo to Reuters.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I actually understand (the criticism)," Zhang said in the letter. "People have high expectations of a company founded by a Chinese person which is going global but have little information about it. With lots of grievances towards the US government, they tend to lash out at us with harsh criticism."

Since Monday, some users of China's Twitter-like Weibo have said they would uninstall ByteDance's Chinese short video app Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao because they believed ByteDance had given in too quickly to Washington.

Others urged ByteDance to learn from US giant Google, which opted to pull its search engine out of the Chinese market in 2010 after China asked it to censor its search results, rather than selling off its Chinese operations.

Zhang said some people had misunderstood the US situation. He said Washington's goal was not to force a sale of TikTok's US operations through the Committee of Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) but to ban the app, and there was a legal process ByteDance had no choice but to follow.

Zhang told staff on Monday in another internal letter that the company had started talks with a tech company so it could continue to offer the TikTok app in the United States.

US President Donald Trump initially dismissed the idea of selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft but changed his mind following pressure from some advisers and many in the Republican party, because banning TikTok could alienate many young voters, Reuters has reported.

Zhang also told employees that over the last two years, anti-Chinese sentiment had risen in many countries and the company must brace for more difficulties in the current atmosphere.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, TikTok Ban, Donald Trump
Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India
Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Related Stories

TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  3. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  6. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  7. Nokia C3 With Octa-Core CPU, 3,040mAh Battery Launched
  8. Lava Z66 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo
  2. Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff
  4. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India
  5. Microsoft Could Divest China Holdings, Suggests White House Trade Adviser Navarro
  6. Google Cloud Prepares for Black Friday 'Peak on Top of Peak'
  7. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Start Receiving Android July 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations, Bug Fixes
  8. Twitter Error Keeps Users from Tweeting, Retweeting; Now fixed
  9. Garmin Paid a Multi-Million Dollar Ransom to Hackers After Cyberattack: Report
  10. Google Smart Speakers Spotted Listening to More Than Just Voice Commands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com