Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China Accuses US of 'Political Suppression' Over TikTok, WeChat Ban

China Accuses US of 'Political Suppression' Over TikTok, WeChat Ban

Trump's executive orders, which take effect in 45 days, bar anyone under US jurisdiction from doing business with the owners of TikTok or WeChat.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 August 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Accuses US of 'Political Suppression' Over TikTok, WeChat Ban

Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • Trump's executive orders will take effect in 45 days
  • This comes as US and China clash over a host of issues
  • Trump's orders say the companies are a threat to US "national security"

Beijing on Friday accused the United States of "suppression" after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing that the US move came at the expense of American users and companies.

Trump's executive orders, which take effect in 45 days, bar anyone under US jurisdiction from doing business with the owners of TikTok or WeChat.

They come as the world's two biggest economies clash over a host of issues from the coronavirus to Hong Kong and Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Trump's orders say the social media giants are a threat to US "national security, foreign policy, and economy", as the president seeks to curb China's power in global technology.

Wang said "the US frequently abuses its national power and unjustifiably suppresses non-US companies".

"At the expense of the rights and interests of US users and companies, the US... is carrying out arbitrary political manipulation and suppression," he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, WeChat, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, TikTok ban
Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000, Additional Cashback Offer Introduced

Related Stories

China Accuses US of 'Political Suppression' Over TikTok, WeChat Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 23,999
  3. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  4. Realme 6i, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom Get August OTA Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  6. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Are Offering Discounts on These Mobile Phones
  9. Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro Get New Colour Variants in India
  10. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Offers First Look at OxygenOS 11’s Always-on Display Feature
  2. BSNL BookMyFiber Portal Launched for Consumers to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connections
  3. China Accuses US of 'Political Suppression' Over TikTok, WeChat Ban
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000, Additional Cashback Offer Introduced
  5. iFFalcon H71 4K QLED, K71 4K UHD Smart TVs With Android TV Launched in India
  6. Realme X3 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; 4,200mAh Battery Also Tipped
  7. Knight Rider Movie in Development With Aquaman’s James Wan
  8. Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
  9. Xiaomi Gives Clarification on Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  10. Toshiba Completely Exits Laptop Market, Sells Remaining Stake to Sharp
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com