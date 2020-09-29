Technology News
loading

US Faces Ongoing Court Battles Over TikTok, WeChat Bans

In two separate rulings, judges have questioned the evidence that says data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 September 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Faces Ongoing Court Battles Over TikTok, WeChat Bans

TikTok owner ByteDance and WeChat owner Tencent have denied the apps are used for spying on Americans

Highlights
  • US District Judge Carl Nichols questioned the government's evidence
  • ByteDance and Tencent have denied the apps are used for spying on America
  • Judge Nichols also rejected efforts to invoke the the Espionage Act

The Trump administration faces ongoing court battles after two legal setbacks in its efforts to bar US app stores from offering Chinese-owned TikTok or WeChat for download.

In two separate rulings, judges have questioned the evidence that data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government imperiling US national security that prompted the extraordinary orders by the US Commerce Department.

US District Judge Carl Nichols, who issued an order late Sunday blocking the TikTok download ban that was set for 11:59pm Sunday, questioned the government's evidence.

"The government has provided ample evidence that China presents a significant national security threat, although the specific evidence of the threat posed by (TikTok), as well as whether the prohibitions are the only effective way to address that threat, remains less substantial," Nichols wrote in an opinion released Monday.

In the WeChat case, Judge Laurel Beeler in California wrote that "on this record – while the government has established that China's activities raise significant national security concerns – it has put in scant little evidence that its effective ban of WeChat for all US users addresses those concerns."

Beeler set a October 15 hearing on the Justice Department's request she reconsider her ruling and allow the WeChat order to take immediate effect.

TikTok owner ByteDance and WeChat owner Tencent have denied the apps are used for spying on Americans.

Nichols, a Trump appointee, anticipated further legal filings by both the government and TikTok before a final decision on whether to block other restrictions set for November 12.

Nichols also rejected the Justice Department's effort to invoke the Espionage Act, which authorises life imprisonment or the death penalty for those who share US defense secrets.

"It is not plausible that the films, photos, art, or even personal information US users share on TikTok fall within the plain meaning of the Espionage Act," Nichols wrote.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, WeChat, TikTok US ban, WeChat ban
Huawei P Smart 2021 With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13, Storage Configurations Leaked

Related Stories

US Faces Ongoing Court Battles Over TikTok, WeChat Bans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  2. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  3. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  4. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  6. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Google to Enforce Play Store Tax on the 3 Percent of Apps Not Paying
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 With 11 Sports Modes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Ban: Trump Likely Exceeded Law With Attempted Move, Judge Says
  2. Mi Watch Revolve With Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life, Heart Rate Variability Tracking Launched in India
  3. Mi Smart Speaker With 12W Driver, Google Assistant Support Launched in India
  4. US Faces Ongoing Court Battles Over TikTok, WeChat Bans
  5. Poco M2 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 for Poco Update in India, Users Report
  6. Mi Smart Band 5 With 11 Sports Modes and 14-Day Battery Life Launched
  7. Twitter Appoints Rinki Sethi as New Information Security Head
  8. Microsoft 365 Outage Affects Multiple Services
  9. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13, Storage Configurations Leaked
  10. Huawei P Smart 2021 With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com