Technology News
loading

Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

The executive orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2020 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

Photo Credit: Reuters

The executive orders come as the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to purge Chinese apps

Highlights
  • Trump issued orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
  • The latest move comes after the US ordered China to vacate its consulate
  • Tencent shares fell 4 percent on the news

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday sweeping bans on US transactions with China's ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, operator of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days, in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing.

The executive orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from US digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats."

Tiktok, the hugely popular video-sharing app, has come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration over national security concerning data collection, amid intensified tension between Washington and Beijing.

Trump issued the orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that grants the administration sweeping power to bar US firms or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with sanctioned parties.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday expanded efforts on a program it calls "Clean Network" would focus on five areas and include steps to prevent various Chinese apps, as well as Chinese telecoms companies, from accessing sensitive information on American citizens and businesses.

The latest move comes soon after the US ordered China to vacate its consulate in Houston, Texas followed by China's order requiring the US to vacate its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will identify transactions covered by the prohibition after the order takes effect in mid-September. The order leaves key unanswered questions about the restrictions.

James Lewis, a technology expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the moves appeared coordinated with Pompeo's Wednesday announcement.

"This is the rupture in the digital world between the US and China," he said. "Absolutely, China will retaliate."

Lewis said there are only about 3 million WeChat users in the United States and they are mostly Chinese.

"It's much more a collection risk than TikTok. On the other hand, it is collecting on Chinese," Lewis said.

Tencent shares fell 4 percent on the news.

Trump said this week he would support the sale of TikTok's US operations to Microsoft if the US government got a "substantial portion" of the sales price but nevertheless said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15.

There are 100 million TikTok users in the United States and Republicans have raised concerns about the political fallout of banning the popular app in the United States.

The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in one order.

In the other, Trump said WeChat "automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

The order would effectively ban WeChat in the United States in 45 days by barring "to the extent permitted under applicable law, any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings."

Tencent and ByteDance declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, ByteDance, TikTok, WeChat, Donald Trump, US-China
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Apps Getting New Features to Improve Content Creation, Collaboration on Mobile
Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report

Related Stories

Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  3. Realme 6i, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom Get August OTA Update
  4. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
  5. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus G14, Other AMD-Powered Notebooks in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  7. Samsung Flagship Phones to Receive Three Years of Android OS Updates
  8. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  10. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  2. Uber Rides Take COVID-19 Hit but Food-Delivery Business Doubles
  3. Microsoft Aiming to Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Including India and Europe: Report
  4. Trump Imposes US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days
  5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched, Priced at $350
  6. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Apps Getting New Features to Improve Content Creation, Collaboration on Mobile
  7. Google’s Pixel Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch in Q4 2021, Codename Leaked
  8. Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale
  9. Microsoft Office Exploit Used to Hack macOS Devices, Fix Released
  10. Canon Hit by Maze Ransomware Attack, Image.Canon Service Down: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com