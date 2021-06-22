Technology News
TikTok, WeChat Rescinded From Prohibited Transactions List by US Commerce Department

The US Commerce Department under Trump had sought to ban transactions that would have effectively banned TikTok and WeChat.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2021 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Biden order directed the Commerce Department to monitor software that could affect US national security

Highlights
  • TikTok, WeChat first faced ban from the US in August 2020
  • Trump banned 8 more apps in January 2021
  • Biden’s order revokes the bans imposed by Trump administration

The US Commerce Department said Monday it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new US downloads of both Chinese-owned apps.

The withdrawals came after President Joe Biden earlier this month withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.

The Commerce Department under Trump also had sought to ban other transactions that would have effectively banned WeChat's use in the United States and later sought similar restrictions that would have barred TikTok's use.

The department did not immediately comment.

The Biden order directed the Commerce Department to monitor software applications like TikTok that could affect US national security, as well as to make recommendations within 120 days to protect US data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

WeChat, which has been downloaded at least 19 million times by US users, is widely used as a medium for services, games and payments.

Biden's executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders Trump issued in August, along with another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

The January Trump order directed officials to ban transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat pay. No bans have been issued to date.

The Trump administration had appealed judicial orders blocking the bans on TikTok and WeChat, but after Biden took office in January, the US Justice Department asked to pause the appeals.

A separate US national security review of TikTok, launched in late 2019, remains active.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

