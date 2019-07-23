Technology News
  TikTok User Spending Crosses $10 Million in June, Growth Largely Driven by China: Sensor Tower

TikTok User Spending Crosses $10 Million in June, Growth Largely Driven by China: Sensor Tower

While India is TikTok's largest market, the growth in spending was driven by users in China, where gross revenue for the app has increased 271 percent since January.

Updated: 23 July 2019 15:42 IST
TikTok User Spending Crosses $10 Million in June, Growth Largely Driven by China: Sensor Tower

User spending on short video-sharing app TikTok reached $10.8 million last month from $1.6 million in June 2018, recording a year-over-year growth of 588 percent, says a new report from Sensor Tower, a mobile app intelligence firm.

Spending in the app owned by Beijing-based start-up ByteDance increased 19 percent month-over-month from $9 million in May, said the report.

While India is TikTok's largest market, the growth in spending was driven by users in China, where gross revenue for the app has increased 271 percent since January.

"Chinese users accounted for 69 percent of TikTok's in-app revenue last month, up from 30 per cent in June 2018," Sensor Tower Founder Oliver Yeh wrote in a blog post on Monday.

"Last month's record spending comes as TikTok is testing several enhancements to its user experience, some inspired by rival Instagram," Yeh said.

"TikTok has grossed $113 million from in-app purchased to date, not including spending on third-party Android app stores such as those in China," he added.

Globally, the short video-sharing app has been installed 1.27 billion times so far, according to Sensor Tower.

Comments

TikTok User Spending Crosses $10 Million in June, Growth Largely Driven by China: Sensor Tower
