Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced

TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced

TikTok has been growing more popular among US teenagers at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced

TikTok, a video app popular with teens, stressed its independence from China in a letter to US lawmakers but failed to convince Senator Josh Hawley, who chaired a hearing on Tuesday on the security of US citizens' personal data. TikTok, a unit of Chinese-based ByteDance, said in a letter to lawmakers, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that it had hired a US-based auditing firm to analyse TikTok data security practices.

"TikTok claims they don't store American user data in China. That's nice. But all it takes is one knock on the door of their parent company based in China from a Communist Party official for that data to be transferred to the Chinese government's hands," Hawley, a Republican, said at a hearing of a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last week, Reuters reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, had launched a national security review of TikTok.

In the letter, dated Monday and signed by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas, the company said it stores all US user data in the United States, with backup redundancy in Singapore.

It also said it plans to form a committee of outside experts to advise on content moderation and transparency. It added that it will not accept political advertisements.

Hawley has demanded that executives from TikTok, which is just a few years old, testify before the committee under oath, and called the company a threat to national security. Executives from TikTok were not present at Tuesday's hearing.

TikTok has been growing more popular among US teenagers at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers. About 60 percent of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said this year.

In its letter, TikTok said its investors were mainly big institutional investors and that the app was not available in China.

The national security review is focused on TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology's $1 billion (GBP 777.00 million or orughly Rs. 7,100 crores) acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly.

While the $1 billion acquisition was completed two years ago, US lawmakers have been calling in recent weeks for a national security probe into TikTok, concerned the Chinese company may be censoring politically sensitive content, and raising questions about how it stores personal data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance
Facebook Will Widen Access to Encryption on Messenger, Test Safety Measures
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  3. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  4. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  5. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  6. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman: Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell Said to Be in Casting Talks to Play Alfred Pennyworth, The Penguin
  2. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20
  3. TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced
  4. Facebook Will Widen Access to Encryption on Messenger, Test Safety Measures
  5. Microsoft, Nokia Reunite on Cloud, AI, and IoT After Failed Smartphone Deal
  6. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
  9. Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
  10. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: Check Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.