Technology News
loading

TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure

The TikTok saga has seen several twists, with Microsoft seen initially as the suitor before its bid was rejected.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 September 2020 12:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure

Trump has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if no deal is reached by September 20

Highlights
  • Chinese authorities won't allow ByteDance to sell the TikTok's algorithms
  • Oracle could win approval for its deal, but may need to make changes
  • Walmart continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment

Amid a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump, negotiators scrambled to find a new ownership structure for the popular video app TikTok that would pass muster in both the United States and China.

A deal appeared to be taking shape this week that would allow Silicon Valley-based Oracle to be the US technology partner for TikTok to allay Washington's concerns that the platform could be used for Chinese espionage.

But details of the deal remained unclear. Some reports said Oracle would be a minority stakeholder in TikTok, with the Chinese parent firm ByteDance keeping a majority.

A US government national security panel was reviewing the Oracle bid while Republican lawmakers warned against accepting a deal that keeps the Chinese firm in control.

"We'll make a decision soon," Trump said Thursday, a day after saying he was undecided and still considering the national security implications of any new structure for the wildly popular app, which has an estimated 100 million users in the United States and as many as one billion worldwide.

Some analysts said it appeared difficult to craft a deal that allays concerns in both countries on security and the algorithms and other key technologies used by TikTok.

"It seems like a zero-sum game where either China or the United States gets the intellectual property and security benefits, and there's no way for both parties to share that," said Betsy Cooper, director of the Aspen Institute's Tech Policy Hub and a former Homeland Security official.

Cooper said the reported deal with Oracle hosting data as a minority shareholder "doesn't sound like it resolves the security concerns" raised by Trump and other US officials.

James Lewis, who heads technology policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Oracle could still win approval for its deal, but may need to make changes.

"If they can show a good package of security measures it will help," Lewis said. "It's an easier sell for Oracle if ByteDance becomes a minority owner."

Six Republican senators said in a letter to Trump this week that "any deal between an American company and ByteDance must ensure that TikTok's US operations, data, and algorithms are entirely outside the control of ByteDance or any Chinese-state directed actors, including any entity that can be compelled by Chinese law to turn over or access US consumer data."

Trump has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if no deal is reached by September 20, in the latest battle between the two countries over technology.

Possible Beijing veto

Richard Windsor, an independent technology analyst who writes the Radio Free Mobile blog, said that any TikTok deal that addresses the US security issues runs the risk of facing a veto by Beijing.

"The fact that Oracle will have access to TikTok's algorithms and source code greatly increases the chances of the deal being approved by the US administration, but it also greatly increases the chances of it being blocked by China," Windsor said.

While parties struggle to reach a deal, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday on a tour of a factory that "innovation is the most important quality of business management, and it is also what we must overcome obstacles to do in the future."

"Key core technology must be firmly kept in our own hands," he added, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

But Windsor also noted that "ByteDance needs this situation to be resolved quickly" since "there are no shortages of innovative apps waiting in the wings to fill any gaps left by TikTok should ByteDance fail to prevent a ban."

The TikTok saga has seen several twists, with Microsoft seen initially as the suitor before its bid was rejected.

Walmart, which was working with Microsoft, said in a statement Sunday it "continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment and continues discussions with ByteDance leadership and other interested parties."

Chinese authorities have said they would not allow ByteDance to sell the algorithms used by TikTok, which are believed to hold much of the value for the popular social platform.

Trump has demanded a significant portion of the sale go to the US Treasury, but said Wednesday he had been advised that was not possible.

 

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ByteDance, TikTok, Donald Trump, Oracle
Facebook Moves to Curb Clashes on Its Internal Employee Message Board
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Cast in the Lead for Disney+ Hotstar Series

Related Stories

TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  4. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  5. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  7. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  9. WhatsApp and CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy
  10. Xiaomi India May Launch Mi Watch Color as Mi Watch Revolve on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,990
  2. TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure
  3. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
  4. Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro X to Get SQ2 Chip Upgrade, Platinum Colour Option: Report
  6. Facebook Moves to Curb Clashes on Its Internal Employee Message Board
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 Refreshed With 10th Gen Intel Processors in India
  8. She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Cast in the Lead for Disney+ Hotstar Series
  9. LG Q31 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com