Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals

TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals

US President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok, and other Chinese apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2021 12:58 IST
TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals

The Commerce Department on June 22 formally withdrew a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok

Highlights
  • The government's legal challenges were now moot
  • The government said it was in talks with lawyers for the WeChat users
  • Biden order directed Commerce Department to monitor software applications

The Biden administration on Monday asked two federal appeals courts to dismiss the Justice Department's legal challenges to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok, and other Chinese apps and ordered a new review.

The Commerce Department on June 22 formally withdrew a list of prohibited transactions with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat issued in September that sought to bar downloads of the apps.

The Justice Department said Monday that the government's legal challenges were now moot. It asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the Third Circuit to dismiss its appeals.

Separately, the Justice Department said in a filing with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that it had not decided how to proceed in its appeal of a lower court ruling blocking restrictions on WeChat that the Trump administration had sought to put in place.

The government said it was in talks with lawyers for the WeChat users who had filed suit "about appropriate next steps in this appeal." The government plans to inform the court about its decision by July 26.

During Donald Trump's presidency, the Commerce Department had also sought to bar other transactions that would have effectively banned WeChat's use in the United States and later sought similar restrictions that would have barred TikTok's use. Courts blocked all those restrictions from taking effect.

The Biden order directed the Commerce Department to monitor software applications like TikTok that could affect US national security, as well as to make recommendations within 120 days to protect US data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in a June 28 interview that the department was "just getting started" with its review that will include an "evidence-based" analysis.

"The whole point of the executive order is to take really strong steps to protect Americans' data from collection and utilization by foreign adversaries," Raimondo said.

Biden's executive order also revoked another Trump order signed in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

That Trump order directed officials to ban transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat pay. No bans were issued.

A separate US national security review of TikTok, launched in late 2019, remains active.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, WeChat, Alipay, Tencent, ByteDance
As Crackdown Looms, South Korea's Defiant Cryptocurrency Fans Dig In
Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 to Launch in India Later This Month: Report

Related Stories

TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  3. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  5. Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 Said to Launch This Month
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  7. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  8. Free, Open Internet Under Attack: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  9. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  10. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row
  2. Realme Book Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Online; August Launch Tipped
  3. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Two New Colour Options — Pearl, Sunset Gold
  4. Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 to Launch in India Later This Month: Report
  5. TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals
  6. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Calls Richard Branson’s Space Flight a 'Great' Milestone
  7. As Crackdown Looms, South Korea's Defiant Cryptocurrency Fans Dig In
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone to Get Season Four Reloaded on July 15 — All the Details
  9. Kindle With Colour Display? Researchers Develop New Electronic Paper That May Make It Possible
  10. EU Pauses Digital Tax Plan After US Push, but Ireland Sticks to Its Guns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com