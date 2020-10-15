Technology News
loading

TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal

China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the popular app.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal

Negotiations are underway for Walmart & Oracle to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global

Highlights
  • The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns
  • ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the TikTok
  • ByteDance has also said any deal will need to be approved by China

A US appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a Justice Department appeal of a ruling blocking the government from banning new TikTok downloads from US app stores.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on September 27 that barred the US Commerce Department from ordering Apple and Alphabet's Google app stores to remove the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app for download by new users.

A US appeals court in Washington said all briefs are due by November 12 with oral arguments to follow. The government's opening brief is due on Friday.

Nichols plans to hold a November 4 hearing on whether to allow the US government to bar transactions with TikTok that it has warned would effectively ban the app's use in the United States. Those restrictions are set to take effect on November 12.

On Wednesday, TikTok sought a preliminary injunction to block those restrictions, disclosing that US TikTok users on average send 80 million direct messages and share 46 million videos a day on the app.

The company said the US government has produced "no evidence that the TikTok source code has ever been compromised, shared or used for nefarious purposes; no evidence that the Chinese government has ever obtained access to any TikTok user data, let alone that of US users; and no evidence that TikTok's recommendation engine systematically biases Chinese (or any other) political interest."

China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the popular app. The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government. Any deal will need to be reviewed by the US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), but people briefed on the matter do not expect any final agreement before the election.

Negotiations are underway for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee US operations.

Key terms of the deal, including who will have majority ownership, are in dispute.

A federal judge in San Francisco blocked similar restrictions from taking effect that would bar the use of Tencent's WeChat. A hearing is set for Thursday on the government's request to immediately implement the ban on the Chinese messaging app.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok Global, Oracle, Walmart, Donald Trump, Tencent, WeChat
Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed

Related Stories

TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  10. Vivo V20 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 4F With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras, 18W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed
  5. Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook
  6. TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
  7. Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  9. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition In-Ear Headphones Launched
  10. OnePlus 8T With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com