Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document

TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document

US government is considering disrupting key aspects of TikTok's operations and funding, the document showed.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document

Trump signed an order prohibiting transactions with TikTok if ByteDance does not reach a deal in 45 days

Highlights
  • A source familiar with the White House document verified its authenticity
  • TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • Removing TikTok from Apple and Android app stores could cripple growth

President Donald Trump's executive order banning China's TikTok could prevent US app stores from offering the popular short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.

Trump signed an order last week prohibiting transactions with TikTok if its parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it in 45 days. It did not specify the scope of the ban, stating only that the US Department of Commerce would define which transactions would be barred at the end of the 45-day period.

The White House document, sent out to supporters last week, provides insight into the Trump administration's thinking. It shows the US government is considering disrupting key aspects of TikTok's operations and funding, amid concerns over the safety of personal data that the app handles.

"Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores... purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device," the document states.

A source familiar with the White House document verified its authenticity. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some technology industry experts said eliminating TikTok's ability to be offered on Apple and Google owner Alphabet's app stores, which in turn allow it to be downloaded on iPhone and Android smartphones, could cripple the app's growth.

"That kills TikTok in the US," said James Lewis, a cyber-security expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle."

He added, though, that the US government may not be able to prevent Americans from downloading TikTok from foreign websites.

Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following Trump's executive order last week, TikTok told advertisers it would continue to honor planned ad campaigns, refund any that it cannot fulfill, and work with major influencers to migrate to other platforms in the event of a ban. Some advertisers told Reuters they were drafting contingency plans and considering other apps for their marketing.

It is not clear whether Trump's order will be implemented. Microsoft has been leading negotiations to acquire the North America, Australia, and New Zealand operations of TikTok under the supervision of the Trump administration. A successful deal would make banning transactions with TikTok moot.

The White House document seen by Reuters is not clear on whether the United States would implement a similar crackdown on WeChat, the social media app owned by China's Tencent Holdings that Trump also sought to ban in an executive order on last week.

TikTok, which has said is exploring legal challenges to Trump's order, has 100 million active users in the United States, and is especially popular with teenagers. It has said US user data is safely stored in the United States and Singapore, and that it would not hand over such information to the Chinese government.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok Ban
Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November

Related Stories

TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  5. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  6. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  7. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  8. Google Turns Android Phones Into Earthquake Detectors
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series Getting Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Beats $50 Million Lawsuit by Genius Over Scraping Song Lyrics
  2. Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework
  3. OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  5. Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
  6. Facebook’s Enforcement on Suicide, Child Nudity Posts Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi Smart Tracking Charging Pad, Mi Car Charger Launched
  8. TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document
  9. Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November
  10. Halo Infinite Delayed, New Release Date to Be in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com