Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok US Assets Sale Deadline: Trump Says There Will Be No Extension

TikTok US Assets Sale Deadline: Trump Says There Will Be No Extension

"It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it," Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. "There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline."

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2020 09:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok US Assets Sale Deadline: Trump Says There Will Be No Extension

ByteDance has been looking to pick a buyer to comply with Trump's order to divest

Highlights
  • TikTok is known for videos of people dancing, viral among teenagers
  • Republican Senator Hawly said he did not support a deadline extension
  • He was not supportive of an outcome that did not include a full sale

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular short-video app TikTok's US assets would not be extended.

"It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it," Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. "There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline."

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ByteDance has been looking to pick a buyer so it can finalise a deal by mid-September and comply with Trump's order to divest TikTok's assets.

TikTok is best known for videos of people dancing, which go viral among teenagers. But US officials have expressed concern that information on those who use the platform could be passed to Beijing. TikTok has said it would not comply with any request to share user data with the Chinese authorities.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a close ally of Trump, told Reuters earlier on Thursday he also did not support an extension of the deadline.

Hawley said he was not supportive of an outcome that did not include a full sale.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that TikTok's prospective buyers were discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from ByteDance, which include buying the app's US operations without key software.

"I'm sure there are any number of backdoors that are built into the code and of course ByteDance knows exactly what they are, so there needs to be a clean, clear, total separation," Hawley said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, US China trade war, Donald Trump
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Related Stories

TikTok US Assets Sale Deadline: Trump Says There Will Be No Extension
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  4. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  5. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  6. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  8. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  9. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Said to Approach Jio Platforms Backers to Invest in Retail Arm
  2. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-Inch) to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  4. Fortnite Creator Epic Games Says Players Can Use Apple Sign-In System
  5. TikTok US Assets Sale Deadline: Trump Says There Will Be No Extension
  6. Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  7. Zomato Aims to Go Public by Mid-2021, Now Valued at $3.4 Billion: Report
  8. Facebook May Have to Stop Moving EU User Data to US
  9. Video Streaming's Significant Carbon Footprint Highlighted in German Study
  10. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com