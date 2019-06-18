TikTok Unveils New Account Safety Feature in India

The short video-making platform TikTok on Monday launched a 'Device Management' feature that would enable users in India to have complete control of their account.

Users will be able to end sessions or remove their accounts from other devices from within the TikTok app to better manage the safety of their account. According to the company, the feature would help avoid the misuse of user accounts.

"TikTok constantly promotes a safe and positive app experience for its over 200 million users in India by offering them in-app tools and educational content to equip them with all the information they need to have the best possible experience while showcasing their creativity," the company said in a statement.

"Device Management" feature is an addition to TikTok's existing suite of 13 safety features.

Features like age gate, restricted mode, screen-time management, comments filter and safety centre are helping users to safely showcase their creative expression through their videos, claimed the company.

A 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide last week in Tamil Nadu after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using the short video-making app.