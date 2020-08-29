Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Rival Triller Says Made $20 Billion Bid With Centricus for Assets

TikTok Rival Triller Says Made $20 Billion Bid With Centricus for Assets

ByteDance and TikTok denied knowledge of the offer, raising questions over whether the proposed deal represented a serious bid or was a publicity stunt.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2020 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Rival Triller Says Made $20 Billion Bid With Centricus for Assets

Triller boasts 65 million monthly active users, versus TikTok's 100 million in the US

Highlights
  • ByteDance has been ordered to divest TikTok in the US
  • TikTok claims to have about 100 million monthly active users in the US
  • US President Donald Trump joined Triller this month

Triller executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht said on Friday that the short-video app had made a $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,257 crores) offer with investment firm Centricus Asset Management for the assets of rival TikTok that China's ByteDance is seeking to a divest.

ByteDance and TikTok denied knowledge of the offer, raising questions over whether the proposed deal between two of the most popular social media apps in the United States represented a serious bid or was a publicity stunt.

ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.

Microsoft and Oracle are among the US companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the United States. The Chinese firm is expected to pick a bidder to enter into exclusive talks soon.

"We submitted an offer directly to the chairman of ByteDance through Centricus, and have confirmation it was received and is under consideration by him," Sarnevesht told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported on the bid earlier on Friday.

A TikTok spokesman said Centricus and Triller had not contacted the company about an offer.

Sarnevesht said this was because TikTok was not involved in the talks, adding that Triller and Centricus were dealing directly with ByteDance chairman Zhang Yiming.

ByteDance, however, said it was also unaware of the offer from Triller and Centricus.

"The company has not had any conversations with them and we are unaware of any interest," ByteDance said in a statement.

The proposed $20 billion bid will be financed by Centricus, with Triller executives running TikTok should their bid prevail, according to a person familiar with the financial details, who sought anonymity.

It was not immediately clear, however, if Centricus, with $27 billion (roughly Rs. 1,97,447 crores) in assets according to its website, could muster the resources for such a bid.

The London-based firm did not respond to a request for comment.

"We understand our offer is upsetting to some TikTok US executives, as it upsets a deal that may be more favorable to them and less favorable to the shareholders," Sarnevesht said in his statement.

"They are doing everything they can to discredit our offer and keep it from being seen as real."

Triller boasts 65 million monthly active users, versus TikTok's 100 million in the United States. Triller sought a $1.25 billion valuation in a private fundraising round this month.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and having going viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concern that user information could be passed to China's communist government.

Trump, a prolific user of social media, joined Triller this month.

"We've gotten assurances from people close to the White House that this is something that the administration would favour," Sarnevesht said.

"All we need TikTok to do is to give us their user data and the content, and the Triller platform can handle it."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Triller, Centricus Asset Management, ByteDance, TikTok
Poco X3 Confirmed to Carry a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Fast Charging Battery Tech

Related Stories

TikTok Rival Triller Says Made $20 Billion Bid With Centricus for Assets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box: Report
  2. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  3. Realme 7 Series' Gaming Prowess Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  4. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  5. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  7. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  8. Poco X3 Confirmed to Feature a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  9. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  10. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Rival Triller Says Made $20 Billion Bid With Centricus for Assets
  2. Poco X3 Confirmed to Carry a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Fast Charging Battery Tech
  3. Apple Agrees to Pay $9.75 Million to Settle Powerbeats 2 Earphones Lawsuit
  4. Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dies at 43 After Private Battle With Cancer
  5. Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
  6. TikTok Celebrities Criminally Charged After LA House Parties
  7. Facebook's Failure to Remove 'Kenosha Guard' Militia Page an 'Operational Mistake': Zuckerberg
  8. Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Game Developer Tools
  9. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications and Live Images Leaked, Huawei Enjoy 20 Also Spotted
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price Leaked by Dutch Retailer Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com